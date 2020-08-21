Watch now: Eastern Illinois University starts fall semester with COVID-19 precautions

Public Information Coordinator Josh Reinhart said Eastern has redesigned more than 200 classrooms to meet social distancing needs. He said approximately 1/3 of courses will be face-to-face during the fall semester, with 1/3 hybrid and another 1/3 completely online.

Eastern had switched to online classes only for a time midway through the spring semester after the COVID-19 pandemic led to university campuses being temporarily closed through Illinois.

Holly said all of his classes are scheduled to be face-to-face this semester, but he plans to make all of the anthropology-related films that he would usually show in the classroom available online instead.

"There is no need for us all to be in the same room watching a film when we can watch it online and then get together to talk about it later," Holly said.

Eastern's social distancing precautions also have extended beyond academic areas to the student residence halls. Reinhart said Eastern has offered single room occupancy to all students with housing contracts this year.

Students moved into their residence hall rooms with the assistance of their family and friends during the last week, but not in the mass group seen in past schools years.