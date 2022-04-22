Watch now: Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall gets new name

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday to change Douglas Hall’s name to Powell-Norton Hall in honor of two prominent Black women from the history of the school and of Coles County.

President David Glassman proposed this new name, in honor of Zella Powell and Ona Norton, after considering various options presented by a naming committee. The committee voted in April 2021 to recommend eliminating Illinois U.S. Sen. Stephen Douglas as the hall’s namesake due to his support of slavery prior to the Civil War and his racist rhetoric.

Glassman said he could not choose between the two trailblazing women, so he personally suggested naming the hall after both of them. His President’s Council of advisers unanimously supported this idea.

Powell is believed to be Eastern’s first Black graduate, earning a degree from Eastern State Normal School in 1910. Her family migrated from the south in the mid-1800s and became one of the founding families of Mattoon.

After graduating, Powell had a long career as an educator in Mattoon and then in Chicago. Her daughter later obtained a master’s in library science from the University of Michigan and helped establish the Charles Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.

“She was part of this county and part of its history,” Glassman said of Powell at Friday’s board meeting.

Norton was the matriarch of a prominent Black family in Charleston and was active in several community organizations here, including being named the Chamber of Commerce’s “Woman of the Year” in 1967.

In the 1950s, Norton and her husband began providing housing in the community for Black athletes who were having trouble finding places to stay. They eventually acquired additional houses near campus in which to board more students in need.

“It was an incredible gesture, incredible support for the institution during a difficult time,” Glassman said.

Decades ago, Eastern made Abraham Lincoln and Douglas namesakes for adjoining residence halls in recognition of Coles County hosting one of the pivotal Lincoln-Douglas debates between these two U.S. Senate candidates in 1858 on the eve of the Civil War.

Glassman said public discussion of changing the name of Douglas Hall had been occurring on campus for approximately 10 years, with concerns about Douglas’ political legacy weighed against the history of the debates. He said this discussion gained new urgency following the killing of George Floyd in 2020 in Minneapolis, Minn.

“We feel now is the time to make a change,” Glassman said, adding that the Douglas Hall name had become a hurtful “unwelcome sign” for many current and prospective faculty and students.

Glassman emphasized that the name change is not an attempt to erase or rewrite history.

“We will still educate our students about the Lincoln-Douglas debates. We will still educate our students about the positions of Lincoln and Douglas,” Glassman said.

Trustee Joseph Dively of Mattoon said he understands those who are concerned about honoring the history of the debates, but he has been moved by the comments from Eastern’s black community during the name change discussions.

“(The Douglas Hall) name is hurtful. It doesn’t reflect who we want to be. It causes pain,” Dively said.

