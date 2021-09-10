Watch now: Eastern's Douglas Hall moving closer to getting a new name

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall is moving closer to getting a new name.

“The timing, I think, is right to continue to pursue this,” University President David Glassman said after Friday's board of trustees meeting. “It has the backing of the majority of individuals that we spoke to, and then I think that it is the right thing.”

During the meeting, Glassman said he concurred with the unanimous vote of the Naming Committee, which was charged with researching the issue and getting feedback from various parties, that a name change was in order.

Glassman said he will seek new name recommendations from students, faculty, alumni, campus community members, and the surrounding community. Those names will first go through discussion on the president's level, then submitted to the Naming Committee for their vetting, and then further next-steps will be taken.

Glassman gave no timeline for when his recommendation would presented to the board. Only the board of trustees has the ability to confirm the naming and renaming of buildings.

The building in question is named after Stephen A. Douglas and commemorates the debate he had in Charleston against Abraham Lincoln. There also is a Lincoln Hall.

The renewed prospect of renaming Douglas Hall came to light in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in May of 2020. This is the third time throughout the years that a name change has been brought up, Glassman said.

At issue is Douglas' support of slavery.

“Another reason is that just the national climate right now seems to make it a positive nature for doing such an action, in support of inclusion, and diversity, which are part of our university's mission,” said Glassman.

This has been a topic of contention throughout the surrounding community.

“Both sides unquestionably have justifiable reasons for their opinion on whether they change it or whether they keep it,” said Glassman. “If they want to keep it, it's because of the debate and the history. If they want to change it, it's because of the philosophy and actions of Douglas as an incredible racist.”

The next board of trustees meeting is on Nov. 12 at Martin Luther King Jr. University Union on EIU’s campus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.