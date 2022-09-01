Watch now: Fifth Quarter teen events returning after Charleston football games

CHARLESTON — The Fifth Quarter program provided fun activities in a safe environment for Charleston High School students after home football games throughout much of the 1990s and 2000s.

Family Worship Center plans to revive that tradition on Friday, Sept. 2, after the first Charleston home football game of the season. Free activities are scheduled for 9-11:30 p.m. that night at Family Worship Center's Charleston location, 411 Jackson Ave., which hosted the original Fifth Quarter program when this site was the home of First Christian Church.

Pastor Brandon Wright, who is pastor at the Charleston location, said he grew up having fun at packed Fifth Quarter events when they were organized by the Charleston Recreation Department with support from other community groups, so he wants to offer the same experience to the current generation of teenagers. He said the program will aim once again to provide positive activities in a safe place for them on Friday nights.

"We are super excited to have the opportunity to do this," Wright said. He added that additional free Fifth Quarter events are planned for 9-11:30 p.m. after the home football games on Sept. 16 and Oct. 7.

The inaugural Fifth Quarter is set to offer dance music provided by DJ Todd Fultz's "Rockin' Tater Show" in Family Worship Center's banquet hall, as well as nine square basketball games and a bags tournament in the gym. Other activities will include an Oh Snap Photo Booth, free pizza, and raffles for $300 worth of prizes. The event will be open to Charleston High School students, with each student being able to bring a high school-age guest from elsewhere if they wish.

A flyer about the Fifth Quarter events has been distributed to students through Charleston High School. Principal Aaron Lock said the school is not involved with organizing this program, but he is glad to see a community group providing activities in a safe environment for students.

"Anytime there is a community organization that wants to do something positive for our students, we look at it as a positive thing," Lock said.

Brad Brown, lead pastor with Family Worship Center in Mattoon, said the church has arranged to hire off duty Charleston police officers to be present at the Fifth Quarter events. He said First Mid Bank & Trust and Schilling Funeral Home are sponsoring the first event to help with the costs, and additional sponsors are being sought for the subsequent events.

Wright said if the revived events go well and build on their community support, Family Worship Center is interested in potentially adding home basketball games to this program like the original Fifth Quarter did and continuing it on an annual basis.

"We are really hoping this is just the beginning. We would like to see it grow," Wright said.