Watch now: Fit-2-Serve continues Coles County school programs, names interim director

Fit-2-Serve board member Kayla Kerner talks about the future plans for this nonprofit community service organization.

MATTOON — A team of volunteers spent Wednesday morning teaching a Riddle Elementary School kindergarten class about the life cycle of pumpkins through storytelling, crafts and other hands-on activities.

This Learn-2-Grow program and other garden-related education efforts that Fit-2-Serve's late founder, Bill Duey, had developed in recent years for local schools are set to continue under the leadership of this nonprofit community service organization's board and new interim Director Cheryl Lee.

Pumpkin seeds

Fit-2-Serve volunteer Pat Kerner teaches a pumpkin seed lesson Wednesday morning to a kindergarten class at Riddle Elementary School in Mattoon.

The board met Tuesday night at the Fit-2-Serve building, a former church site at 1320 Lafayette Ave., to plan for the future following the Sept. 17 passing of director and founder Duey, 55, due to COVID-19. They also voted to promote Lee, who previously served as the AmeriCorps VISTA leader for the national service program participants who help volunteers staff Fit-2-Serve's programs.

Board member Amy Westra said Lee is a natural fit as interim director because she was already handling many of that position's responsibilities and has served with Fit-2-Serve for four years now through AmeriCorps VISTA.

"You are the face of Fit-2-Serve and people in the community know and recognize you," Westra said, as she and others there were visibly moved by the emotions of the moment. "I just want to thank you for taking that on."

Cheryl Lee

Lee

Lee thanked the board and other volunteers for taking on additional responsibilities. For example, she said board member Beau Scott's wife, Ashley, harvested remaining vegetables from Fit-2-Serve community gardens in Mattoon for sale to restaurants. 

"Everyone on the board has in one way or another stepped up. It has been a testament of what a great organizer and seed planter Bill was," Lee said, referencing Fit-2-Serve's mission of equipping people for service in their communities.

Fit-2-Serve board

The Fit-2-Serve board met Tuesday night in the nonprofit community service organization's building, a former church site at 1320 Lafayette Ave., and selected Cheryl Lee as interim director. Pictured, from the left, are board members Beau Scott, Carolyn Carcasi, Kay Gates, Amy Westra, Jeanne Gross and Kayler Kerner with Lee.

Duey, a Mattoon native, founded Fit-2-Serve in 2008 while working as a professor at Concordia University in Chicago. He opened a Mattoon location for his nonprofit in 2014 at 1320 Lafayette Ave. The community gardening plots started on this corner property and later grew to include a large plot on city property along South Fifth Place.

In 2017, Duey received a Jefferson Award for community service that had grown to include garden- and school-based programs. Fit-2-Serve received a Governor's Hometown Award in 2019 for its various programs, known collectively as Community Bridges.

Lee said the education programs Learn-2-Grow for kindergarteners and Farm-2-Table for first-graders are in operation, as is Adopt-A-Senior for youths to write letters to senior citizens. She said School-2-Farm for second-graders has been postponed, as has Talents-2-Strengths for preparing high school students to present an educational program to fourth-graders.

Pumpkin life cycle

Fit-2-Serve volunteer Rachel Renwick teaches about the life cycle of a pumpkin Wednesday morning to a kindergarten class at Riddle Elementary School in Mattoon.

Looking ahead, Lee said Fit-2-Serve will continue the planning that Duey started with Regenerative Life Farm of Findlay for the 2022 community garden season. She said new AmeriCorps VISTA worker Sara Ferris will help lead the garden programs and AmeriCorps VISTA's Presley Green is continuing to help staff Fit-2-Serve.

Fit-2-Serve has prepared its organizational structure for a sustainable future with the help of grant funding in recent years from the Lumpkin Family Foundation, Lee said. Fit-2-Serve utilizes other grants and community fundraising, as well. The organization also is slated to continue working closely with local schools, the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and many other partner organizations and individuals in the community.

"We are really thankful for the community support following the loss of Bill," Scott said.

Pumpkin crafts

Fit-2-Serve volunteer Tammie Vickery works on a pumpkin craft project Wednesday morning with a kindergarten class at Riddle Elementary School in Mattoon.
Pumpkin story

Fit-2-Serve volunteer Pat Kerner reads a pumpkin story Wednesday morning to a kindergarten class at Riddle Elementary School in Mattoon.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

