Watch now: Fit-2-Serve names new director, continues Coles County school programs

MATTOON — Looking at the ingredients on a nutrition label or learning about how their food is made and mass produced may not rate high on some lists.

But for the first-graders participating in Fit-2-Serve's Farm-2-Table program last week, they were able to grasp what it takes to create butter, all while making their own through out the day.

Shaking tiny containers filled with cream, each student was able to see the fruits of the labor in the form of churned butter that they later took home once it solidified.

"They learn how to look up ingredients on packaging, how the butter is made from the cow, the difference between margarine and butter and how one is processed and the other is real," said Beau Scott, the newly appointed director of Fit-2-Serve. "It's an amazing curriculum and programing and it's community bridges that go into the schools."

Following the death of former director William “Bill” Duey, Fit-2-Serve is continuing the legacy he started more than seven years ago by offering food and gardening education programs at schools, intergenerational activities that connect children with the elderly, and gardening plots that are available for individual use.

Fit-2-Serve is a faith-based, grassroots non-profit organization that uses a service learning model to create opportunities for individual development and foster relationships through collaboration, Scott said.

Scott, who joined Fit-2-Serve as a volunteer in 2018, met Duey when he was a sports director at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA.

Nearly one month into his new job, Scott has taken up most of the responsibilities required of a director, like writing grant applications and providing a curriculum that bridges educational gaps left by schools.

"The doors that are being opened and the opportunities that we have to show these kids that there's an alternative to sitting on the couch trying to find the bottom of Facebook or eating processed foods will ultimately fuel them for the future," Scott said.

AmeriCorps VISTA leader Cheryl Lee, who served as interim director before Scott's arrival, said they have continued their Talents-2-Strengths program which increases student's awareness of their talents and encourages them to use them in their home, at school and in their community.

So far they have worked with students at Ashmore Elementary School to help them discover their talents. They also have introduced a similar self-assessment at Mattoon High School where students take the CliftonStrengths Talent Assessment which asks about 140 questions and gives them a list of their top five strengths, Lee said.

"What we're trying to do is bridge a community with our youth and it's a transformation in the community from being self-centered to being more outward focused," Lee said. "It's just a beautiful connection and partnership."

Lee said she is confident in Scott's leadership and hopes to see more churches and organizations take part in their programs, as well as more volunteers from the community and local universities.

Volunteer Jana Powell said she learned about Fit-2-Serve over a year ago when she was attending mass at Truth & Grace Fellowship Church and decided to sign up to help once a month. She now volunteers three times a month.

Powell said when this became an opportunity, she had a chance to get outside and do something that felt useful for others while also receiving an "emotional and spiritual benefit" to building these relationships with those she's helped.

"When you see the children growing and learning you want to come back and see how they grew and learn this month," Powell said. "For one hour a month I can build a relationship with children that lasts all year which makes it very easy for me to go I think I'll do two hours this month."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0