Watch now: Fit-2-Serve pilots growing elementary program with Ashmore students

ASHMORE — Fit-2-Serve’s Community Bridges program is showing you don’t always need a garden to teach children about growing food. Sometimes all you need are a few volunteers.

“Our activities are hands-on, but as the kids are doing hands-on activity, we have volunteers that are talking to them about what they're doing,” said Jennifer Hendrickson, a volunteer coordinator with Fit-2-Serve.

Children from kindergarten to fourth grade at Ashmore Elementary School joined a team of Fit-2-Serve volunteers Tuesday in the neighboring Ashmore Community Center to participate in learning “modules” created to teach children everything from how seeds work to how to garden.

“It’s definitely a way for the community to get involved with the school,” said Emily Jacobs, a kindergarten teacher at Ashmore. “And it’s a way for us to get children out of the classroom.”

Getting children out of the classroom has been difficult over the past year do due to ongoing safety concerns caused by the pandemic, said Jacobs. The Ashmore Community Center, also used as a sporting hall and for other events, became the ideal place to bring together community members and students in a socially distanced manner.

“It feels like a field trip for them, even though it’s just across the school yard,” said Jacobs.

Some of the program’s activities included coloring fruits and vegetables, creating apples out of popsicle sticks and construction paper, and even planting bean seeds using paper towels and Ziploc bags.

“The word that we always come back to is ‘portable,’” said Hendrickson.

Fit-2-Serve, which operates out of Mattoon, has tailored its curriculum to be accessible to students in several communities and of different ages.

Each month has a learning theme, said Hendrickson, and each grade completes different “modules” of the curriculum. Children in third and fourth grade, for instance, might learn more advanced information about the same subject — such as “apples” and “seeds.”

This is the second month that Fit-2-Serve has been coming to Ashmore Elementary School, and there have been multiple instances where the students have taught Fit-2-Serve volunteers.

“It was really exciting this morning when the first graders were here, and we were really pleasantly surprised at how many of them actually knew what pollination was,” said Hendrickson.

Next month, the children will be learning about pumpkins, said Hendrickson.

“Our hope is that this program will continue into next school year and beyond,” said Hendrickson.

The Fit-2-Serve community bridges projects do not cost schools anything, since they try to help raise funds through community sponsors. In Ashmore, they have sponsorships from local businesses and community members. Since Fit-2-Serve also has a grant from the USDA.

All of the volunteers are all local, too, following one of the missions of Fit-2-Serve.

The organization, founded by Bill Duey, has been a leading nonprofit in the Mattoon community for nearly six years, when it was founded.

Duey passed away of COVID-19 in September.

“Bill Duey was always very, very passionate about getting local people involved in the program so that it created some grassroots buy-in, and also helps with the sustainability of taking it forward,” said Hendrickson. “He really had a talent for knowing where people would fit and really be able to blossom and grow into their potential.”

