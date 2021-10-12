 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
Fit-2-Serve’s Community Bridges

Watch now: Fit-2-Serve pilots growing elementary program with Ashmore students

  • 0

ASHMORE — Fit-2-Serve’s Community Bridges program is showing you don’t always need a garden to teach children about growing food. Sometimes all you need are a few volunteers.

Sue Sankins

Fit-2-Serve volunteer Sue Sankins teaches students about different kinds of fruits.

“Our activities are hands-on, but as the kids are doing hands-on activity, we have volunteers that are talking to them about what they're doing,” said Jennifer Hendrickson, a volunteer coordinator with Fit-2-Serve.

Children from kindergarten to fourth grade at Ashmore Elementary School joined a team of Fit-2-Serve volunteers Tuesday in the neighboring Ashmore Community Center to participate in learning “modules” created to teach children everything from how seeds work to how to garden.

Watch now: Charleston alum travels from Panama for class reunion

“It’s definitely a way for the community to get involved with the school,” said Emily Jacobs, a kindergarten teacher at Ashmore. “And it’s a way for us to get children out of the classroom.”

Getting children out of the classroom has been difficult over the past year do due to ongoing safety concerns caused by the pandemic, said Jacobs. The Ashmore Community Center, also used as a sporting hall and for other events, became the ideal place to bring together community members and students in a socially distanced manner.

Fit 2 Serve Photo

Kindergartners work on various projects with the Fit-2-Serve Community Bridges program at Ashmore Community Center.
Watch now: Mattoon remembers Hannah Mansell with Happy Day 5K

“It feels like a field trip for them, even though it’s just across the school yard,” said Jacobs.

Some of the program’s activities included coloring fruits and vegetables, creating apples out of popsicle sticks and construction paper, and even planting bean seeds using paper towels and Ziploc bags.

“The word that we always come back to is ‘portable,’” said Hendrickson.

Fit 2 Serve Volunteer Lacey

Fit-2-Serve volunteer Lacey Bollino leads a group of Ashmore Elementary School kindergartners on an activity designed to teach them about apples at the Ashmore Community Center.

Fit-2-Serve, which operates out of Mattoon, has tailored its curriculum to be accessible to students in several communities and of different ages. 

Each month has a learning theme, said Hendrickson, and each grade completes different “modules” of the curriculum. Children in third and fourth grade, for instance, might learn more advanced information about the same subject — such as “apples” and “seeds.”

Watch now: Charleston Fire Department makes a splash for safety

This is the second month that Fit-2-Serve has been coming to Ashmore Elementary School, and there have been multiple instances where the students have taught Fit-2-Serve volunteers.

“It was really exciting this morning when the first graders were here, and we were really pleasantly surprised at how many of them actually knew what pollination was,” said Hendrickson.

Next month, the children will be learning about pumpkins, said Hendrickson.

“Our hope is that this program will continue into next school year and beyond,” said Hendrickson.

Fit 2 Serve Volunteer 2

Fit-2-Serve volunteer David Calvin hands a cut-out lemon to students at the Ashmore Community Center.

The Fit-2-Serve community bridges projects do not cost schools anything, since they try to help raise funds through community sponsors. In Ashmore, they have sponsorships from local businesses and community members. Since Fit-2-Serve also has a grant from the USDA.

All of the volunteers are all local, too, following one of the missions of Fit-2-Serve.

The organization, founded by Bill Duey, has been a leading nonprofit in the Mattoon community for nearly six years, when it was founded.

Duey passed away of COVID-19 in September.

“Bill Duey was always very, very passionate about getting local people involved in the program so that it created some grassroots buy-in, and also helps with the sustainability of taking it forward,” said Hendrickson. “He really had a talent for knowing where people would fit and really be able to blossom and grow into their potential.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Deere workers reject contract

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News