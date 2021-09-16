Watch now: Fit-2-Serve resumes Mattoon school programs, plans fall event

MATTOON — Williams Elementary School first-graders grated carrots into healthy snacks and learned about the seeds that yield various fruits and vegetables during a recent field trip to Fit-2-Serve.

That Mattoon-based nonprofit group recently resumed its full slate of garden-related education programs for school children this fall, including expanding to Ashmore Elementary School, after scaling back in 2020-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fit-2-Serve also is set to host its second annual Fall Gala fundraiser and children's activities from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at its building, 1320 Lafayette Ave.

"It's not about Fit-2-Serve, it's about the work in the community," said Cheryl Lee, who is the AmeriCorps VISTA leader there. "We want to move forward."

Last week, the Learn-2-Grow program returned to kindergarten classes at Riddle and Williams elementary schools in Mattoon and the Farm-2-Table program returned for first-graders from those schools taking field trips to Fit-2-Serve. Lee said program staff and participating students have been wearing masks, working in small groups and following other public health guidelines.

Fit-2-Serve relies on participants in the AmeriCorps VISTA national service program and on community volunteers to meet its staffing needs. The AmeriCorps VISTA team this school year includes Eastern Illinois University student Presley Jones of Charleston, who is a double major in psychology and in human services and community leadership.

Jones said she looks forward to helping kindergartners in the Learn-2-Grow program learn about how seeds grow into the food that they eat and to assisting with Fit-2-Serve's other programs.

"Working here is right up my alley. I am pretty excited," Jones said of Fit-2-Serve. She added that, "Serving the community is what they are all about. As long as I am helping someone, I am happy."

In addition, Fit-2-Serve has been receiving new help this fall from students in Eastern nutrition and dietetics professor Krystal Lynch's classes.

"That is a major partnership for us in building a solid volunteer base," Lee said, adding that Mattoon High School teachers also have reached out to get their students involved.

Community partnerships enabled Fit-2-Serve to start offering programming for Ashmore Elementary School on Monday as part of an effort that had been in the works for a year and a half, Lee said. She added that participating students will use space in the Ashmore Community Center.

Volunteer and Fit-2-Serve board member Carolyn Carcasi of Charleston said she looks forward to helping in Ashmore this year. Carcisi said she started volunteering with the Farm-2-Table program in Mattoon and was impressed by how it helps young students learn about gardening and cooking.

"(Farm-2-Table) is really a good program It is hands on and the kids really enjoy it," Carcasi said. "It moves quickly, so the kids stay involved and interested."

The Fall Gala on Saturday will help raise funds for Farm-2-Table, Learn-2-Grow and other programs. Indoor activities at the Fit-2-Serve building will include the silent auction of Cardinals versus Cubs tickets, grilling supplies, gift baskets and other donated items.

Outside, Lee said attendees will be able to purchase fresh produce from Fit-2-Serve community garden plots, take part in children's games and crafts, and enjoy coffee and snacks provided by Starbucks. She said the community has been supportive of Fit-2-Serve through fundraising and volunteering over the years.

"The outpouring of support has been phenomenal," Lee said. "I am thankful for everything."

