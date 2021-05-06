Watch now: Fit-2-Serve to hold Springtime Celebration in the Garden in Mattoon

MATTOON — Last summer, Tiffany Triemstra and her family adopted one of the Fit-2-Serve community service ministry's garden plots for the first time.
"Our family was able to go out there and spend time together. Our family just kind of fell in love with it," Triemstra said, adding that they shared part of their harvest with senior citizens in the community.
"We delivered fresh vegetables to our neighbors every week."
Now, Triemstra is sharing her newfound love of family gardening with the community by helping Mattoon-based Fit-2-Serve organize its inaugural Spring Celebration in the Garden from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at its Community Garden, 520 South Fifth Place.
The celebration will offer Mother's Day potted flower decorating, rock painting, vegetable shaped photo cutout boards, face painting, and other free activities for families, plus a water station. Those in attendance also will be invited to give gardening a try in some of the site's plots alongside Fit-2-Serve Director Bill Duey.
"They will be able to get their hands dirty working with plants and doing some actual planting," Triemstra said.
Duey said Fit-2-Serve offered family gardening plots last year on the west lawn at First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Ave. He said the program went so well that it has moved this season to the South Fifth Place garden, where additional free plots are available. This garden is on land provided by the city of Mattoon.
Fit-2-Serve has begun taking registrations for 2021 family gardening plots and will take signups during the celebration Saturday. Duey said they have a large amount of transplant plants and seeds on hand that families can use for their plots. Fit-2-Serve grows plant starts in the lower level of its building at 1320 Lafayette Ave.
"We love welcoming people out here. This is awesome," Duey said, as he watched three families at work Wednesday afternoon at the Community Garden.
Triemstra, whose family was out planting sugar snap peas and more in the Community Garden that day, said the family plots provide a good way for participants to grow vegetables without having to commit to having a big garden at home. She said participants are encouraged to donate part of their harvests to others in need.
Community members will be invited to help tend to the Community Garden from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday this summer. Fit-2-Serve also plans to sell produce from the garden during a farmers market from 4:30 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday, starting June 2, at deBuhr's Seed & Feed, 2001 Western Ave.
More information is available by calling 217-235-3839 or emailing info@fit-2-serve.net.