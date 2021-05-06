Watch now: Fit-2-Serve to hold Springtime Celebration in the Garden in Mattoon

"They will be able to get their hands dirty working with plants and doing some actual planting," Triemstra said.

Duey said Fit-2-Serve offered family gardening plots last year on the west lawn at First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Ave. He said the program went so well that it has moved this season to the South Fifth Place garden, where additional free plots are available. This garden is on land provided by the city of Mattoon.

Fit-2-Serve has begun taking registrations for 2021 family gardening plots and will take signups during the celebration Saturday. Duey said they have a large amount of transplant plants and seeds on hand that families can use for their plots. Fit-2-Serve grows plant starts in the lower level of its building at 1320 Lafayette Ave.

"We love welcoming people out here. This is awesome," Duey said, as he watched three families at work Wednesday afternoon at the Community Garden.