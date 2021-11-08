Watch now: Food insecurity among Eastern Illinois students leads to creation of campus food pantry

CHARLESTON — Eight years ago, Eastern Illinois University professor Michael Gillespie came face-to-face with an urgent and severe problem: food insecurity on campus.

“One of my students was so hungry, and so famished, that they were exhibiting physical signs of pure malnutrition,” said Gillespie.

That’s when Gillespie, along with many others at EIU, decided that something needed to be done.

Gillespie then embarked on years of research, even surveying EIU students for five consecutive years to measure their food security and their academic progress.

“These (surveys) measure things like how students feel they're making their progress towards graduation, whether there are any effects on class attendance, whether they're able to hold their attention span in class — even the basic understanding of the class concepts for the class that they're in,” said Gillespie. “These (factors) are all significantly lower than their food-secure peers.”

Gillespie found each year that around 40 percent of students are food insecure. This percentage is on-par for the rest of the state and even the whole nation, said Gillespie.

From his research, it did not surprise Gillespie that a large number of students would benefit from access to a food pantry.

What did surprise him, though, was how many people utilized EIU’s new food pantry, which opened in early October.

The pantry expected to serve 50 students in the first few weeks, but ended up serving 250, said Crystal Brown, the assistant director of EIU’s office of civic engagement and volunteerism.

“We want to be all-in,” said Brown. “That means helping our students when they're struggling, and this became something that we couldn't turn a blind eye to, anymore.”

EIU’s food pantry, located in the lower level of McAfee Gymnasium, is open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., Tuesday from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday from 3-5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Those interested in donating and those who need food can visit that pantry at those times.

In Mattoon, the food pantry at Lake Land College is playing a major role in students’ lives.

College nurse Bretta Reed said student requests for food vary each week, but the Laker Food Pantry serves an average of five students per week. Reed said she is hopeful that more students will utilize the pantry and that its usage will increase back to levels before the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that Lake Land sends email and text reminders about the pantry to students every Monday.

"It's a free service to all students by just contacting Health Services," Reed said.

The Laker Food Pantry has been serving students in need since opening in fall 2018. The pantry is located in the Health Services office, open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Luther Student Center.

The Laker Food Pantry stocks canned fruits and vegetables, canned chicken and tuna, pasta, rice, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, cereal, breakfast bars and other nonperishable items. Reed said Lake Land purchases supplies for the pantry from the Eastern Illinois Foodbank in Urbana and receives food donations from the community.

EIU’s food pantry stocks similar items, as well as additional clothing items through EIU's Clothing Closet, a free program for students in need of clothes, and is completely run through donations from students, staff, faculty and the community.

“It really was an effort of this campus, community, as well as the broader community because we do get a lot of support from people off-campus,” said Gillespie. “It’s a huge major success story and a huge inspiration.”

Students in need of food and community members wanting to donate supplies can contact the Laker Food Pantry at 217-234-5276.

