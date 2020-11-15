Watch now: For Central Illinois schools, COVID-19 has been stress test

The district administration is hoping to return to hybrid learning soon, but “this will depend on the status of COVID-19 and the guidance we receive from state and local officials.”

District 87 announced Wednesday remote learning will be extended to all students around the upcoming holidays. All students will learn from home the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 and 24, the week after Thanksgiving, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 and the week after winter break, Jan. 5 to 8.

"The reason we’re doing that is simply to reduce the risk," Superintendent Barry Reilly told the school board. "We feel that we’ll have a lot of folks who spend time with family and perhaps extended family that they might not see otherwise. And so obviously when you do that the risk goes up.”

The Catholic Diocese of Peoria announced Friday all 42 schools will transition to remote learning next week, expecting to return in mid-January.

“It’s precautionary,” said Sean Foster, principal at Central Catholic High School in Bloomington. With 26 counties in the diocese, “it’s just really the escalation of the positivity and exposure rates for COVID-19 in the state of Illinois but in particular the counties that our schools reside in.”