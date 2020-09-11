Watch now: Garden project 'to get people excited' under way at Charleston elementary school

She added that she envisions the outdoor classroom as a place where guest speakers can talk to Jefferson students about gardening, biology or related topics.

Carcasi volunteers with the Fit-2-Serve community service organization in Mattoon and said that organization and others have agreed to help with the teaching program.

After about a year of planning, Carcasi has raised enough money to build the outdoor classroom as well as a shed and fence. There's also an archway planned for the garden entrance off Ninth Street.

Carcasi said he has to complete the public service requirement to become an Eagle Scout by January 2022 but he thinks the garden will be finished much sooner, perhaps later this fall.

The plans also include using the garden's shed as a place to show off student artwork, and there will be a student contest to name the garden. The fence will also be a student art showcase and help raise money for the project.

Larson said students will be able to paint the fence's pickets and, later, take them home in exchange for a donation. The pickets will then be replaced so that will be ongoing, she said.