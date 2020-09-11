Watch now: Garden project 'to get people excited' under way at Charleston elementary school

CHARLESTON — For his project to become an Eagle Scout, Luca Carcasi went through a few ideas without finding one he liked.
"I didn't feel like they were helping the community," the Charleston teen said.
But after talking with Jefferson Elementary School teacher Yvonne Larson, the duo decided to work together to help each reach a goal.
So, a mostly open lot on the east side of the school now has some garden beds in place, and the ultimate plan is to turn it into a community garden with an outdoor classroom.
Larson is involved in the Healthy Communities program at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, an effort that addresses food insecurity and related issues.
Carcasi's mother Carolyn also participates in the program and helped them meet. Larson said it meant the idea she had for a garden at the school could become a reality.
"What better project to get people excited and bring so many people together?" she said.
The community benefit will include making the produce grown in the garden available for public service organizations and others. Larson said people who pick produce for themselves will be asked to pick extra for donations.
She added that she envisions the outdoor classroom as a place where guest speakers can talk to Jefferson students about gardening, biology or related topics.
Carcasi volunteers with the Fit-2-Serve community service organization in Mattoon and said that organization and others have agreed to help with the teaching program.
After about a year of planning, Carcasi has raised enough money to build the outdoor classroom as well as a shed and fence. There's also an archway planned for the garden entrance off Ninth Street.
Carcasi said he has to complete the public service requirement to become an Eagle Scout by January 2022 but he thinks the garden will be finished much sooner, perhaps later this fall.
The plans also include using the garden's shed as a place to show off student artwork, and there will be a student contest to name the garden. The fence will also be a student art showcase and help raise money for the project.
Larson said students will be able to paint the fence's pickets and, later, take them home in exchange for a donation. The pickets will then be replaced so that will be ongoing, she said.
Larson received a grant of more than $600 from the school district's Excellence in Education Foundation to help get the project started.
Donations are still being accepted, and Larson said a donation of $10 or more will mean the donor's name will go on a tree sculpture at the school.
Donations can also be taken to the office at Jefferson, located at 801 Jefferson Ave.
They can also be sent to Carcasi's scout troop, located at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 Fourth St., Charleston. Checks should have "Luca Carcasi's Eagle Scout project" written in the memo line.
