Watch now: Glassman to provide update on Eastern's Douglas Hall name change issue

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman will provide an update Friday regarding a proposal to change the name of Douglas Hall.

This comes after a Naming Committee provided Glassman with a formal recommendation to consider renaming the building in May, said Kenneth Wetstein, who serves as a convener to the committee.

"Under University policy, the President can accept, reject, or modify a proposal or recommendation from the Naming Committee," Wetstein said.

Glassman will provide his update as part of the board of trustees meeting, the public portion of which is set to begin at 1 p.m. Friday in the Grand Ballroom of Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union.

Only the board of trustees has the authority to change the name of a building.

The committee was created amid concern about building's namesake, Stephen A. Douglas, and his views on slavery.

The building's name pays homage to the debate Douglas had in Charleston with Abraham Lincoln during a campaign for U.S. Senate. The university has a neighboring building named Lincoln Hall.

“Stephen Douglas himself has become an increasingly controversial figure, primarily for deploying inflammatory and racist rhetoric as a means to realizing his political aspirations,” according to an statement issued by the university late Wednesday.

"The proposal to change the name of Douglas Hall gained new life in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, which prompted profound and widespread reflection on the country’s history in terms of race," the statement went on to say.

Among the members of the community who oppose the name change is Coles County Board member Rick Shook, who has taken time at each county board meetings to speak on the issue.

“The name of Douglas Hall is an important part of history for people in this community,” said Shook. “I vehemently oppose the name change, and so do many of the people I represent.”

Douglas Hall’s name was originally recommended in 1951. The EIU president at the time, Charles Buzzard, recommended the name, as well as those of Lincoln and Stevenson halls, at a regular faculty meeting.

This is not the first time a name change had been considered.

Former EIU President William Perry previously assembled a committee to explore a potential Douglas name change in 2011, said the statement. That committee eventually recommended keeping the name of Douglas Hall.

Perry said the keeping of the hall served as, “a way to educate our students about the role of the debates in our history, or about the larger issues surrounding antebellum Illinois and the United States at that time.”

EIU then developed a historical display in the three-dorm complex of Lincoln, Stevenson, and Douglas halls to discuss such issues.

The 2021 Naming Committee included “a diverse assortment of EIU faculty, staff, and students,” said the statement. The committee’s primary goal included “exploring stakeholder attitudes toward the current Douglas Hall name.”

The committee began by learning the history and context of the building’s namesake.

