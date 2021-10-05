Watch now: High school students explore career options at Lake Land event

MATTOON — Friends Rachel Akeman and Natalie Wendt, both of Effingham, were among many area high school students who checked out ambulances and other emergency medical equipment during Lake Land College's annual Career Day on Tuesday.

"I want to be either a nurse or a paramedic. I have always had an interest in the health field," Wendt said as she and Akeman were then heading to see a nearby Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter on the front lawn of campus. "I think (Career Day) is very interesting. I am thankful for the opportunity."

Abbott Ambulance Operations Manager Joseph Thies said he was thankful to be able to field questions from the two Effingham students and so many others at Career Day. He said this event offers a great opportunity at a critical time to attract potential future employees into his field and other industries.

"Everyone is pretty shorthanded, especially in the emergency medical field," Thies said, as his Abbott rig shared display space with Lake Land's Emergency Medical Services training ambulance in front of Neal Hall. Thies said there is a big demand for paramedics, adding that he has seen many in this field eventually go on to work as nurses, physicians assistants or doctors.

Career Day was slated to drawn nearly 1,200 high school juniors and seniors from area schools. The students had the opportunity to register for more than 175 different sessions in fields including agriculture, health care, business, information technology, cosmetology, humanities and arts, communications, math, science, engineering, education, criminal justice, human services, psychology, sociology, political science, history, automotive, construction, and technology.

Inside Neal Hall, nursing faculty member Tarah Haskenherm and senior level nursing instructor Bethany Workman shared information about educational opportunities in Lake Land's Allied Health Division and job opportunities in this field. They had a classroom full of students, among the room's practice mannequins, late Tuesday morning.

"I think our program is a really great program, so it's inspiring to see all the high school students that wanted to join," Haskenherm said.

Workman said she enjoyed getting to know the students in person and answering their questions. She said many of them were particularly curious about the differences between registered nurses (RNs) and licenses practical nurses (LPNs).

Courtney Sanders of Casey said she made sure to attend informational sessions on nursing and on biology because she wants to eventually have a career as a radiologist or a radiology oncologist. Sanders said she selected this career choice after volunteering at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center.

Casey-Westfield High School Assistant Principal Chris Seaton said they brought a group of 62 juniors to the Career Day. He said many of those students expressed interest beforehand in attending sessions on nursing and on various science and vocational careers. Seaton said the Career Day is a great way for the community college to serve its roles of helping area students and employers.

"Hopefully, (Career Day) opens students' eyes that they don't necessarily have to have a four-year degree for good paying jobs," Seaton said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

