Watch now: Ice cream truck visits Williams Elementary School in Mattoon

The Homewood Grill truck delivered 750 cups of chocolate, vanilla and Dole whip ice cream for all the students at the school, which services grades kindergarten through fifth, plus the teachers and staff there. Hettinger and other school staff members delivered the ice cream, along with toppings, to each of the classrooms using library book handcarts.

Kindergarteners in teacher Tony McDaniel's classroom excitedly started digging into their preordered flavors of ice cream right after Hettinger handed out the treats.

"I think it's fantastic. The kids have been super excited about this for a while now," McDaniel said.

Homewood Grill owner Kevin Stundon said this ice cream shop, which opened in 1952, put its truck into service four years ago. He said the truck goes to festivals and other events in the Effingham area. He said the visit to Williams Elementary was the truck's first event of the season, adding that he enjoys taking part in school activities.

"This is the best part of my job. I get to bring ice cream to people," Stundon said. "There are few jobs that bring automatic happiness, and serving ice cream is one of them."