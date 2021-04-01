 Skip to main content
Watch now: Ice cream truck visits Williams Elementary School in Mattoon
Watch now: Ice cream truck visits Williams Elementary School in Mattoon

Beth Hettinger, media center specialist at Williams Elementary School in Mattoon, discussed the One Book, One School program on Thursday.

MATTOON — Students at Williams Elementary School got an early taste of summer Thursday afternoon when an ice cream truck visited their campus.

The ice cream truck from the Homewood Grill in Effingham stopped by to mark the conclusion of Williams Elementary's 2021 One School, One Book program, which focused on author Victoria J. Coe's "Fenway and Hattie."

Media center specialist Beth Hettinger said the story is told from the perspective of Fenway, a Jack Russell terrier, who at one point thinks he needs to protect his owner, Hattie, from an ice cream truck and its aggravating "tinky-tinky-tink-a-too" music in their new suburban neighborhood. The dog from the city thinks, "This thing must be dangerous," as he barks at the truck.

Ice cream truck

Homewood Grill owner Kevin Stundon distributes cups of chocolate, vanilla and Dole whip ice cream on Thursday to staff at Williams Elementary School in Mattoon.

Hettinger said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prevented the school from holding its traditional Family Night gathering for One School, One Book, so they took inspiration from Fenway's experience and decided to organize an ice cream truck event instead.

"At least this way way we get to celebrate the finale of the book and kick off spring break with ice cream," Hettinger said.

The Homewood Grill truck delivered 750 cups of chocolate, vanilla and Dole whip ice cream for all the students at the school, which services grades kindergarten through fifth, plus the teachers and staff there. Hettinger and other school staff members delivered the ice cream, along with toppings, to each of the classrooms using library book handcarts.

Kindergarteners in teacher Tony McDaniel's classroom excitedly started digging into their preordered flavors of ice cream right after Hettinger handed out the treats.

Handing out ice cream

Beth Hettinger, media center specialist at Williams Elementary School in Mattoon, hands out cups of ice cream on Thursday to kindergarten students in teacher Tony McDaniel's classroom.

"I think it's fantastic. The kids have been super excited about this for a while now," McDaniel said.

Homewood Grill owner Kevin Stundon said this ice cream shop, which opened in 1952, put its truck into service four years ago. He said the truck goes to festivals and other events in the Effingham area. He said the visit to Williams Elementary was the truck's first event of the season, adding that he enjoys taking part in school activities.

"This is the best part of my job. I get to bring ice cream to people," Stundon said. "There are few jobs that bring automatic happiness, and serving ice cream is one of them."

First-graders Khloe Dobbs, Stella Hayes and Olivia Vargocko talked and laughed while eating ice cream together around a table in teacher Brooke Kinnaman's classroom. While talking about "Fenway and Hattie," Khloe laughed as she recalled how the little dog's scurrying feet constantly slid on kitchen tile that he called "the wicked floor."

Kindergarten group

Kindergarten students in teacher Tony McDaniel's classroom at Williams Elementary School in Mattoon display the cups of ice cream they had just received as part of the One Book, One school celebration on Thursday.

Hettinger said the ice cream was made possible by a Title 1 grant and the copies of "Fenway and Hattie" for everyone at Williams Elementary were funded by the Howell Asphalt Family Foundation. She said that throughout March, the students read one chapter per night of the 20-chapter book and then answered a question about it the following day in school.

Sharing ice cream

First-graders Stella Hayes, Khloe Dobbs and Olivia Vargocko talk and laugh while eating ice cream on Thursday in teacher Brooke Kinnaman's classroom at Williams Elementary School in Mattoon.

"We are able to talk about and bond over the same story, the same book," Hettinger said.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

