Watch now: Illinois schools can cut social distance from 6 to 3 feet under new rules aimed at helping districts reopen; Charleston school official reviewing rule changes

Charleston school district Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly said district administrators are still reviewing the guidelines after just receiving them on Tuesday.

The next step will be to look at them from “a school perspective,” She said. How they’re applied will be different for an elementary school than for a high school, she explained.

“Obviously they’re going to be different by school,” Holly said.

She noted that the previous guidelines required 6-foot social distancing as much as possible and said “we spread out students the best that we could.”

Holly said the change will lead to some “scrambling” by schools to made adjustments, but she welcomed any loosening of restrictions as good news.

She also noted that the new guidelines support the return of in-person attendance. That’s already the case in the Charleston district but the vast majority of schools in the state are still using online, remote learning only, she said.