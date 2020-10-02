Watch now: Illinois State Director of Athletics Larry Lyons announces he's retiring at the end of the year

The Pontiac native also has overseen a department that has won 24 conference team championships and made 15 NCAA postseason appearances since 2013, including the 2014 football team’s trip to the FCS National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas.

Yet, the numbers that matter most to him and Dietz are record-setting grade-point averages by ISU student-athletes. They posted a department-wide 3.61 GPA for the spring semester, best ever at ISU. Virtually every Redbird sport has broken its own semester GPA record under Lyons’ watch.

“That is really gratifying,” he said. “That’s the student part of the student-athlete equation.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dietz praised Lyons for the strong academic culture he has created, as well as for hiring coaches who stress academics and the department’s compliance with NCAA rules. He called the academic growth “the most enduring” aspect of Lyons’ tenure.

Lyons came under fire after saying “All Redbird lives matter” in an Aug. 27 video-conferencing meeting with ISU student-athletes. The comment was seen as mirroring “All Lives Matter,” a phrase widely considered to be dismissive to the Black Lives Matter movement.