Watch now: Illinois students: Here's how to get free help with the FAFSA

DECATUR — Illinois law requires students to fill out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to graduate, but the process can be intimidating for some.

However, help is free and available.

“There's just so much outside help that students and families don't know about, and it's free help, too,” said Lynne Baker, managing director of communications for the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. “Nobody should ever pay to get help. There's a lot of free assistance from experts.”

March 15-19 is Rock the FAFSA week, when schools are encouraged to set up virtual workshops or in-person events to help students complete the paperwork, in partnership with the state commission. Recent college graduates, the ISAC Corps, are trained to answer questions and provide that assistance, and are hired in their own communities so almost any school district has access to a local expert, Baker said.

“We know schools obviously have so much on their plate with remote learning, and we want to make it easy for them,” she said. “We can host and run the completion workshop virtually for schools.”

