Watch now: International student enrollment is on the rise at EIU. Here's why.

CHARLESTON — Leaders at Eastern Illinois University were pleased to see a trend in their 10-day enrollment report this fall: International student enrollment is on the rise.

This semester EIU has 399 undergraduate and graduate students from other countries. Over 230 of those students enrolled this fall, said university president David Glassman at his State of the University address earlier this month.

In comparison, EIU reported a total international student enrollment of 263 students in the fall of 2020, a sharp drop from 321 in 2019.

The growing numbers are a welcome change after not just a year of COVID-19-related travel restrictions, but years of tense international relations.

‘A major backlog’

The international student growth has become a snapshot of larger international relations.

Nationwide, President Joe Biden's policies are much better for international students, said Ryan Hendrickson, dean of the graduate school at EIU, who also oversees much of the international programming.

A key difference is the shift from nationalist to global attitudes.

“The big change has been in federal policies that are much more now welcoming and inclusive of international students,” said Hendrickson. "Embassies have begun to open up more and have been more willing to issue student visas."

Many travel bans that existed before the pandemic restricted the ability for some students to get to the U.S., and even made some students nervous to come here, said Hendrickson.

All of these issues were compounded when the pandemic began in early 2020.

Student visas became the main issue during the pandemic for one reason: They were almost unattainable.

“One of the big problems was that so many of our embassies just were not conducting visa interviews,” said Hendrickson. “So that put a major backlog on students’ ability to get back here, or to get here in the first place. That was a big worry for us.”

Almost all international students come to the United States on F-1 student visas. A student cannot enter the U.S. borders to attend classes if they have no visa — or if their visa has expired.

This kicked the staff of EIU's Office of International Students and Scholars into high gear.

“We have a very good staff, who would communicate to those students and say, ‘Hey, request an emergency student interview,’ and that did help people,” said Hendrickson.

As the restrictions lifted, the university was able to recruit more students. The office now plans to ride the upward trend, setting a goal to admit 500 international students in the near future.

‘You’ll find them here’

“We love having international students; it just makes our campus a better place,” said Hendrickson.

The university currently enrolls students from 51 different countries.

“There are some countries, for instance, you won't find in some universities, but you’ll find them here,” said Mutombo Andy Kabasele, assistant dean of international education.

Recently, the university had students from Madagascar and Azerbaijan. They currently have a student from Turkmenistan, said Kabasele.

The country with the highest number of enrollees at EIU is India, said Hendrickson. After that, EIU teaches many students from Ghana and Nigeria. This year, they’ve seen a growing number of students from Spain and Germany.

But the question remains: What brings students to Charleston?

‘The real life of the United States’

Price is one of the factors that brings people to the university, said Hendrickson

“We have very attractive graduate programs, but we're also very affordable,” he said. “$769 or for a graduate student, per credit hour? Oh, I mean, that's a serious deal.”

The most popular programs for international students are the art programs and technology master's programs, said Hendrickson.

For first-year student Juan Ng, from Panama, one of the reasons he enjoys EIU is because of the programs he is involved with. It is also economical to live in Charleston.

“It costs a lot less money to come here,” said Ng.

"Most of our international students that I've asked, 'How do you like Charleston?' They say, 'It is safe?'" said Kabasele.

All these factors combined, Kabasele says, also helps students focus on university life — and learn about the U.S.

“International students want a place where there's not too much distraction; they want programming,” said Kabasele. “They're also looking for a place where they can actually learn the real life of United States.”

