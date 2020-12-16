Watch now: Lake Lake holds COVID-19 modified RN pinning ceremony

MATTOON — Lake Land College's 23 licensed practical nurse-to-registered nurse graduates successfully completed the program this fall despite challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"It has been a challenge, but this is a very strong group of students who were willing to work with whatever they had to make the best of it," said Cheryl Beam, director of nursing programs at Lake Land.
Lake Land typically presents the program's graduates with their RN pins during an indoor ceremony that is well attended by family members and friends, but Beam said the college is currently unable to hold such large gatherings due the pandemic. She said Lake Land still wanted to provide this milestone for the RN graduates, so it organized a COVID-19 modified pinning ceremony Tuesday evening that allowed for social distancing.
During the ceremony, masked RN graduates entered the Luther Student Center one at a time while escorted by just a few loved ones. There, each honoree received his or her RN pin and accompanying certificate and then posed for a photo in the lobby. As the graduates left the building, they were cheered by well-wishers bundled up against the cold night air.
"We are happy to be able to celebrate their accomplishments," Beam said.
RN graduate Lana Keigley of Charleston, wearing red and black scrubs like her classmates, was among those who took part in the ceremony. Keigley happily waved to supporters and called out to them as she exited the Luther Student Center.
Going into the modified event, Keigley said she knew that she would miss the hugs normally associated with such a momentous occasion. Nevertheless, Keigley said she is glad that Lake Land found a way to still hold an RN pinning ceremony.
Keigley, 55, said she also completed the licensed practical nurse program at Lake Land in July 2019 and has been working in this role at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center as a licensed practical nurse. She decided to go back to school to become a RN to expand her career opportunities. Keigley noted that she is also on track to receive a bachelor's in nursing by next fall from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and plans to eventually work as an instructor.
Just two months after Keigley and her LPN-to-RN classmates began their studies, the pandemic began and college campuses throughout Illinois were temporarily shut down. Beam said the program had to go online exclusively from mid-March until the end of the spring semester.
While use of Lake Land's campus is still limited due to the pandemic, Beam said the RN students were able to return to the campus this fall for lab classes and were also able to go to area hospitals to fulfill the program's clinical education requirements.
"We have been very fortunate to be able to offer the within the restrictions of COVID," Beam said.
Keigley said she and her classmates faced a big "learning curve" as instruction that is normally in person was switched to online and they communicated with their instruction and each other via Zoom video sessions. Keigley said she missed being able to directly engage with them.
While adapting to remote learning, Keigley said the RN students performed assessments on dolls and ran IVs on fruit as part of their learning process. She said their instructors and Lake Land as a whole worked hard to ensure that the students could successfully complete the program.
"I'm just glad to graduate and I am excited to start my career, and I am glad I got to do it through Lake Land," Keigley said.
