Watch now: Lake Land begins COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees, students

MATTOON — To meet state requirements, Lake Land College has initiated a weekly COVID-19 testing process for the approximately 200 employees and 1,000 students who are not vaccinated or choose not to share their vaccination status.

The testing process, which uses the free SHIELD Illinois saliva test, started on Nov. 1 for employees and is scheduled to begin on Nov. 8 for students from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the West Building on the main campus in Mattoon. Lake Land also is offering testing at its Kluthe Center in Effingham, Eastern Region Center in Marshall, and Western Region Center in Pana.

Lake Land Police Department Sgt. Todd Short, who is the college's coordinator for emergency management response and training, said the testing site at the West Building was "beta-tested" beforehand to ensure it can serve people in a timely manner.

"We can comfortably get about 60 people an hour through the line, while keeping the line moving pretty steadily, to get people through with very, very minimal wait times," Short said. He noted earlier that Lake Land started developing its testing plan in early September shortly after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for higher education employees and students.

The SHIELD Illinois saliva test was developed by the University of Illinois and is being used by colleges and public school districts throughout the state "with the goal of minimizing the spread of COVID." Short said the test is simple and noninvasive, and results are typically known within 24 hours.

Before joining Lake Land, Short said he served with the University of Illinois Police Department and was actively involved with that school's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He got to see the SHIELD Illinois saliva test in use firsthand there.

"When I came here, it was a natural fit to help Lake Land to get up and running," Short said of the COVID-19 testing. He added that every department on campus played a part in getting ready for the tests to start Monday. "This has absolutely been a team effort."

Short said Lake Land has hired approximately 25 part-time employees to work at the West Building site and with other aspects of the testing process.

Lake Land student Allison Stewart said she became a COVID-19 tester because she already works in health care as a certified nursing assistant and because of the easy scheduling, which helps because she is also a Laker cheerleader.

"The first thing that caught my eye was the flexible hours," Stewart said. "And it's relatively easy. It's something where I feel like I'm doing my part and helping us keep everybody safe."

More informing about Lake Land's COVID-19 testing process, including registering for a test, is available at https://www.lakelandcollege.edu/shield-illinois-covid-19-testing/.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

