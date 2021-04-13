Watch now: Lake Land board approves backup generator purchase

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees voted Monday night to authorize the purchase and installation of a backup generator for two buildings on campus.

The generator will serve the Foundation and Alumni Center, which opened in fall 2020 in a newly constructed building, and the nearby Board and Administration Center, which opened in fall 2018 in the renovated and expanded former childcare lab building. The two buildings are not currently connected to the college’s emergency power system.

Lake Land Vice President for Business Services Greg Nuxoll has said all campus buildings need to have backup power, especially the administration center because it is the designated location for the college’s response team in times of emergencies.

The college’s energy consultant, CTS Group of St. Louis, handled design and bidding procedures and estimates the cost of the generator and installation at $126,024.