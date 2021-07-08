Watch now: Lake Land board may authorize controlled burn of former college police station

MATTOON — The farmhouse that was formerly home to the Lake Land College Police Department station may be used for a controlled burn as part of firefighter training.

The Lake Lane Board of Trustees is set during its meeting Monday night to consider authorizing the controlled burn of this building, which is a renovated farmhouse at the northeast corner of Cemetery Road and East County Road 250N. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Board and Administration Center.

Greg Nuxoll, vice president for business services, said in a report to the board that the police department moved its operations from this house on the south of edge of campus to the remodeled Luther Student Center in 2019. He said the house has remained vacant since then, other than storing some college records and IT equipment.

"The farmhouse would need significant renovations and improvement to become a viable college facility," Nuxoll said. "Rather than incur significant renovations costs, I propose that the college work directly with the Mattoon Fire Department to conduct a controlled burn of the farmhouse at an appropriate time in the fall."

Nuxoll said the fire department has indicated that the house would be ideal for a controlled burn and as a training tool for Mattoon and area firefighters.

If the board authorizes the burn, Nuxoll said the college will work with the fire department to file all of the required Illinois Environmental Protect Agency and state paperwork. He said they also will work through all the other precautions needed for a controlled burn, such as disconnecting electric and gas lines and removing propane tanks.

"Once the burn is complete, the college would need to finish the demolition of the building and plan for potential future use of the land, possibly becoming the location for another storage facility on campus," Nuxoll said.

In other matters, the board will consider purchasing 300 new laptop computers that students will be able to check out at the campus library. Lake Land would acquire the laptops from Dell Marketing, L.P. of Round Rock, Texas for $268,905 through federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund money for remote learning enhancements.

Nuxoll said Lake Land will set up the laptops for use by students and is looking into options for offering an all-hours help desk.

The board also will consider accepting the $43,275 bid of Entec Services of Peoria to provide preventive maintenance and air filter replacement work for camps heating, air-conditioning and ventilation equipment.

