Watch now: Lake Land College holds its first graduation parade

MATTOON — As Lake Land College student Kinda Ake of Charleston prepared to become the first in her family to graduate from college, she had worried that her loved ones would not be able to celebrate with her at an in-person commencement ceremony.
Those worries were eased when Lake Land scheduled its first-ever graduation parade as a way to have an in-person celebration during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ake, a business administration major, rode in the parade on the tailgate of a truck with her family on board.
"I think it's wonderful. It gives everyone the opportunity to have that walk-across-the-stage experience," Ake said, adding that she now plans to enroll in the esthetics program at Lake Land.
The procession of graduates traveled past the Luther Student Center, where Lake Land President Josh Bullock presented each with a diploma cover. The parade route took the graduates past cheering Lake Land staff members and other well-wishers to the southeast side of campus, where the graduates could get out and take photos with their loved ones.
Graduate Vivian Kaldas of Effingham, who rode with her family in an SUV decked out with balloons, said the parade was a good way to celebrate graduates after a year in which their studies were disrupted at times by pandemic-related issues. She is a physical therapist assistant major.
Mindy McPheeters, a tech automotive graduate from Sullivan, said she was able to celebrate with her husband, their four children and her parents by riding together in the parade. She said her family supported her during a hard two years that included the challenges of being a nontraditional student and dealing with the pandemic.
"I felt like it was their day to celebrate, not just mine. I could not have done it without all their support along the way," McPheeters said.
Now, McPheeters said she has the education and confidence to pursue a career in automotive technology, an interest sparked by her passion for working on her Jeep.
Graduate Madelyn Kidd of Neoga said she is set to become a journalism major and an editor with Eastern Illinois University's Daily Eastern News this fall after studying at Lake Land and serving as editor-in-chief of The Navigator student newspaper there.
Kidd said they were able to publish a newspaper four times per fall and spring semester, albeit in a digital format instead of print, during a time when many other community college papers had to stop publishing due to the pandemic.
"I am really proud that we got to do that," Kidd said.
Medical assistant program graduates Tessa Leady of Mattoon and Maelona Sims of Sullivan rode together in the parade. Sims said she had thought about not riding in the parade after a tiring semester as a nontraditional student with a family at home, but realized she would have regretted not taking part. She is now preparing to return to Lake Land in the registered nurse program.
Leady, who plans to continue her studies at Lake Land and then transfer to Eastern as an education major, said her family is three hours away and could not attend the parade, but will see her among the spring 2021 graduates in Lake Land's virtual commencement ceremony.
"Lake Land is doing both (graduation events) and I like that," Leady said.