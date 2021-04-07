Watch now: Lake Land College opens new Workforce Development Center on campus

Greg Nuxoll, vice president for business services, said the college decided to proceed with construction during the COVID-19 pandemic, while following public health precautions, so that the new center would be in place when students return to campus for expanded in-person classes in fall 2021.

In addition to the commercial driver's license program, the Workforce Development Center continues to be home to GED high school equivalency tests and adult education courses such as English as a second language and basic reading. The administrative staff for Lake Land's Illinois Department of Corrections education program still works at the center, too.

The Center for Business & Industry and its manufacturing skills lab, along with its array of training equipment, also have relocated from the old site to the new Workforce Development Center.

"We are all extremely excited about this," Randy Strohl said. "This is a tremendous learning environment for our students and we are happy and grateful to be here."

The skills lab provides space for students to learn hands-on about modern manufacturing techniques and for area employers to have small groups of workers get specifically tailored training.