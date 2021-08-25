Watch now: Lake Land College Welcome Day for students returns

MATTOON — The annual Lake Land College Welcome Day event for students returned on Wednesday, with a few modifications, after not being held last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A long line of students wearing masks filed through the Field House to pick up tote bags and other free Lake Land merchandise, watch balloon animals and airbrush T-shirts be made for them, and learn about various student clubs on campus.

"We are glad to have the students back," said acting Student Life Director David Seiler, noting that the welcome activities were limited to giveaways last fall instead of the usual gathering. "Even though we have on masks, I hope we are beginning to feel like it is more normal now while taking the precautions we need to take."

Seiler said free food has been a big drawing point at the Student Activity Board's past Welcome Days, but this year's COVID-19 precautions also included putting this tradition on hiatus. In addition, he said performer Bill Passalacqua of Effingham and his band played under shade trees next to the Field House to create an outdoor gathering space for students.

Siblings Callan and Houstis Haldorsen of Mattoon and their friend, Josh Greuel of Sigel, were among the students who visited the Welcome Day. They watched the air brush artist and got student club information while they were at the Field House.

"I figured I would go take a look at everything there, especially since it was not out here last year when I was a freshman," said Houstis Haldorsen, who is now a sophomore engineering major like his friend Greuel. His sister is a freshman psychology major.

Freshman business major Jasmine Hall of Danville got information from the Student Activity Board and stopped by other booths at the Welcome Day. Hall said her time on campus has been mostly focused on going to her in-person classes so far, so she appreciated having the opportunity to see what other activities are going on there.

"I think the Welcome Day is good. I think it has a lot of variety," Hall said.

Student Activity Board Chair Kierstin Clark, a sophomore psychology major from Newton, said most of her classes last year and this fall have been online. Clark said she has missed having more opportunities via her classes to socialize and meet new people, but being part of a student club has helped make up for that.

Board member Wyatt Zumbahlen, who is a sophomore communications major from Newton, said getting Student Life activities going again in-person has been a "big deal" for the campus community.

Zumbahlen said the the Student Activity Board, in particular, is glad to be able to organize the Welcome Day and upcoming concerts and other live entertainment in the Luther Student Center theater instead of having to rely on virtual events like it did last year.

"Everyone was kind of Zoomed out," Zumbahlen said. Information on upcoming events is available on the Student Activity Board page on Facebook.

