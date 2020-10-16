Watch now: Lake Land cosmetology students to resume seeing clients

Protective masks are required wear on campus, including for the students working in the clinic, the instructors who are supervising them, and the clients. Strange said the cosmetology program has expanded students' use of gloves to facial and manicure services too, and is now requiring them to wear face shields while providing facials.

With the mask requirement in place, cosmetology major Haleigh Miller of Mattoon said she and her fellow students have needed to adapt to not being able to fully read the expressions on others' faces while working in the lab.

"It is a bit more difficult. You really have to listen," Miller said.

In the cosmetology clinic, Strange said the students will not be offering hair relaxation or straightening this fall because these services create particles in the air. She said the clinic has 30 student work stations, but only eight are being used at a time to provide at least 6 feet of social distancing space between them.