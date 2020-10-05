Watch now: Lake Land dental hygiene students adapting to COVID-19

MATTOON — Face shields, fluid resistant gowns and surgical caps became required wear for Lake Land College dental hygiene students this fall when they resumed their laboratory and clinical studies.
Kristen Holsapple, director of dental hygiene, said these COVID-19 safety precautions muffle voices a bit and make it difficult sometimes to tell the students apart, but they and their instructors have adjusted to this new learning environment.
"We have been really expressive with our eyes lately, literally," exclaimed Heather Thomas, president of the dental hygiene class of 2021.
The students returned on Aug. 24 to a dental hygiene lab in the Northwest Building that Holsapple said was "completely revamped" and deep cleaned after campus was temporarily closed in mid-March due to the pandemic.
After a summer semester spent focusing on online coursework, Holsapple said the students "just jumped right in" to working in the lab at the start of the fall semester. She said they since have begun seeing patients once again for teeth cleanings as part of their clinical studies.
"I am proud of them. They are adapting and overcoming every day," Holsapple said, adding that this experience will prepare the students for working with COVID-19 precautions in professional dental clinics.
COVID-19 precautions have created a different environment for the Lake Land students' patients, as well. They must complete a screening form before they can get onto campus, call before being admitted to the Northwest Building, and then go through screening processes for the building and the dental hygiene lab. Holsapple noted that the lab has gone paperless to prevent cross-contamination and is not using ultrasonic cleaning because it produces an aerosol.
"We have adjusted really well and are making sure we protect our patients and ourselves," Thomas said.
Patients can schedule appointments by calling the dental hygiene clinic at (217) 234-5249. Holsapple said appointments are generally made for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, plus some evenings. Starting in mid-October, the cost for cleanings will be $15 for adults and $10 for children.
Thomas said dental hygiene instructors are on hand to supervise students and answer questions during their clinical studies. She said having the opportunity to clean the teeth of patients gives students valuable experience that they cannot get from just working with mannequins in the lab.
"Everyone is so different. Each patient presents a different challenge," Jones said, adding that this experience helps prepare students for ultimately starting their careers in professional settings.
To ensure social distancing in the lab, Lake Land did not admit freshman dental hygiene students this fall and has divided the sophomores into two groups that use the lab at different times. Holsapple said 11 students are in one group and 12 are in the other.
Although Thomas misses having freshmen around, she said the sophomores have benefited from getting more one on one time with their instructors in the lab. Thomas said she feels more confident in her dental hygienist skills after having had to learn to work amid COVID-19 precautions.
Thomas said she drives more than two hours one way from her home in Jacksonville to Lake Land. She said the education she is receiving and the warm welcome she has gotten from the campus community are "worth the drive." Thomas said she and her husband have four children at their home, plus an elderly grandmother, so she appreciates all the safety precautions the college has taken.
"I know I can come home and she is going to be safe and my kids are going to be safe," Thomas said.
