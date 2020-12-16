Watch now: Lake Land holds COVID-19 modified RN pinning ceremony

"We are happy to be able to celebrate their accomplishments," Beam said.

RN graduate Lana Keigley of Charleston, wearing red and black scrubs like her classmates, was among those who took part in the ceremony. Keigley happily waved to supporters and called out to them as she exited the Luther Student Center.

Going into the modified event, Keigley said she knew that she would miss the hugs normally associated with such a momentous occasion. Nevertheless, Keigley said she is glad that Lake Land found a way to still hold an RN pinning ceremony.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Keigley, 55, said she also completed the licensed practical nurse program at Lake Land in July 2019 and has been working in this role at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center as a licensed practical nurse. She decided to go back to school to become a RN to expand her career opportunities. Keigley noted that she is also on track to receive a bachelor's in nursing by next fall from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and plans to eventually work as an instructor.

Just two months after Keigley and her LPN-to-RN classmates began their studies, the pandemic began and college campuses throughout Illinois were temporarily shut down. Beam said the program had to go online exclusively from mid-March until the end of the spring semester.