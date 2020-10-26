Watch now: Lake Land opens new Foundation and Alumni Center building

"Now we will be able to have all of those events in our own space, eventually," Donsbach said. "Unfortunately, during the last year, a lot of our events had to move to virtual."

For example, the Lake Land College Foundation scheduled a Virtual Donor Reception for Monday evening and planned to announced its 2020 Foundation Philanthropy award winners then.

Special Events and Alumni Engagement Coordinator Amanda Tucker said she is excited that the development of the special events room and the patio, which have seating capacity for approximately, 160 and 50, respectively, has been completed. Tucker said she is sad that the room cannot host events yet but "so looks forward to using it."

Donsbach said the absence of in-person events gave her team members time to settle into their new workspace. She said their respective offices previously had been scattered between Neal Hall, Webb Hall and the Luther Center.

"All of us are in the same area for everybody to find us," said Donor Information and Database Coordinator Nicole Jackson, adding that this proximity will improve communications between staff there.