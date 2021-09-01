Watch now: Lake Land students hitting road with new semitrucks

MATTOON — Student Shannon Taylor smoothly backed her assigned semitruck and trailer into a parallel parking position Tuesday morning on Lake Land College's campus, generating applause from those watching.

Taylor, of Mattoon, and her classmates in the current commercial driver's license (CDL) training session have been learning such skills while being among the first to drive Lake Land's two new semitrucks, which are hauling trailers bearing new "The Road to Success" graphics.

"I have always loved driving. I have been around 18-wheelers pretty much all my life," Taylor said of deciding to pursue a CDL for a career path. The Texas native said truck driving will offer her an opportunity to earn a good living while working on her own and traveling. "It's an adventure. It's a good profession."

Justin Onigkeit, transportation training coordinator at Lake Land, said the college put the two newer model used International ProStar semitrucks into service this fall semester to replace a 2004 Peterbilt truck and a 2006 one, each of which had more than 1 million miles on it.

Onigkeit said the new trucks have engines with diesel exhaust systems that are certified to meet California clean air requirements and they have industry standard 10-speed transmissions, instead of the 13-speed systems of the old trucks.

"It will be easier for our students to transition from our trucks to employer trucks," Onigkeit said. He added that the newer suspension systems on the International ProStars are also a plus. "They run a lot smoother down the road. They are not as bumpy."

While obtaining new semitrucks for the CDL program, Lake Land went ahead and got new graphic wraps for its two trailers. The previous trailers featured a variety of images related to truck driver training. The new graphics focus on "The Road to Success" saying, plus the phone number and website for the CDL program.

'We wanted to go with a more simple design, but something that would still catch your eye," Onigkeit said. He added that the sight of the new graphics has already generated contacts from prospective students and from Lake Land CDL program alumni.

Onigkeit said Lake Land has ben running five to six CDL courses per semester in the larger classroom in its new Workforce Development Center building on campus, but noted that the course length will increase from four to six weeks in February to meet new state CDL training requirements.

The transportation training coordinator said graduates are able to quickly find work in over-the-road trucking, freight distribution, agriculture and other types of driving.

"Everyone is hiring. Companies I have never talked to before are calling me wanting to find people," Onigkeit said. "The demand is high right now versus the supply."

