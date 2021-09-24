Watch now: Legacy Roofing helps with Salvation Army Mattoon summer day camp costs

MATTOON — Kayleb Burritt said he grew up going to summer camps, so he knows personally how important they can be for youth development.

Burritt, who is now vice president of sales for Legacy Roofing & Restoration LLC in Mattoon, said his family's business supports youth programs in the community, so it was natural that they help out the summer day camp and other programs at the Salvation Army.

"We are blessed enough to be able to give back to the community," Burritt said.

Legacy, 1001 Dewitt Ave., recently donated $2,500 to cover the costs for youths who needed scholarship assistance to attend the Salvation Army's 2021 summer day camp program, which resumed this year after being cancelled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They have picked up the tab on this and decided to sponsor all those children," said Mindy Willenborg, youth development director with the Salvation Army.

In addition, Legacy recently pledged to donate $50 from every roof sold to assist with youth program costs from Sept. 1 through June 1, 2022. The Salvation Army also offers an after school program in its building and gymnasium, 1300 Richmond Ave.

Willenborg said she appreciates Legacy helping with scholarships, supplies and other costs for the after school program, as well as with the 2021 summer day camp expenses.

"It's just a blessing that makes sure the programs stays afloat," Willenborg said. She added that, "The programs can continue to grow and reach out to the children who need it."

Lt. Nate North estimated up to 90 youths per summer attend the day camp and approximately 50 youths take part in the after school program each semester.

North said attendance has decreased somewhat due to the pandemic, but families have still been utilizing these programs to help with childcare. He said the Salvation Army wants to continue serving those families, and Legacy's donations will help those families that cannot afford the enrollment fee.

"This helps us support the families who need it the most," North said.

