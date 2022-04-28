Watch now: Lt. Gov. Stratton talks state teacher shortage efforts at Eastern Illinois University visit

CHARLESTON — Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said she has heard from aspiring teachers who must choose between groceries and school supplies, face challenges going to school while working and raising families, and fear the burnout that has driven many teachers from this field.

Stratton shared these stories Wednesday while visiting Eastern Illinois University to talk about teacher shortage issues statewide and efforts to help with recruitment, including recent increases in state funding for MAP grants and for higher education operating budgets.

The visit occurred as Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Springfield signed four bills into law with the aim of addressing statewide teacher shortages, including reducing the reinstatement cost for expired Illinois teacher licenses from $500 to $50.

"Our administration recognizes the vital role that educators play in communities all across the state and we are committed to supporting those who are teaching our next generation and we are committed to investing in them," Stratton said during a press conference at Buzzard Hall Auditorium.

Stratton she heard from aspiring teachers at Eastern about the importance of providing more support for teachers dealing with burnout and stress. She said the related teacher shortage did not start during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was exacerbated by its challenges.

She said the bills signed by Pritzker, a fellow Democrat, include a law lowering the minimum age to become a paraprofessional in pre-K through eighth grades by one year to 18 to provide more support in the classroom.

While touring universities to talk about teacher issues, Stratton said she's also heard calls for on-site daycare for students with children and for more flexible programs offered at night and on weekends.

She said the budget that Pritzker recently signed includes a 5% increase in the operating funds for public universities and community colleges, which could help with such programs. She said the budget also includes increasing MAP grant funding to more than $600 million to help aspiring teachers and other students.

"We know that there is more work to do, and we are digging in," Stratton said. "As we march forward, know that we are doing so with your voices at the forefront."

Eastern President David Glassman said at the press conference that the university is playing an active role in educating more aspiring teachers and getting them to school districts throughout Illinois.

"I am pleased to say that EIU is at the forefront of this critical initiative," Glassman said.

Eastern reported in advance of Stratton's visit that it has been leading educational initiatives driven by the Rural Affairs Council. EIU partners with several off-campus cohorts tailored toward working adults who are interested in becoming licensed teachers. Additionally, EIU’s Grow Your Own Project was developed to focus on rural communities across Central Illinois with the purpose of developing a regional pipeline for rural communities to assist in staffing their schools.

Another one of the four bills that Pritzker signed into law on Wednesday would allow teaching students to obtain a substitute teacher's license if they have completed 90 credit hours. Currently, substitutes must have a bachelor's degree or higher.

Under another of the new laws, substitute teachers will now be allowed to spend 15 consecutive days in the same classroom. Before, short-term subs were only allowed five consecutive days.

There are more than 2,100 unfilled teaching positions statewide, Pritzker said, including 64 in Decatur Public Schools.

"Education is the foundation on which community is built," said state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, the latter bill's sponsor. "And we owe it to current students and future generations to pour as much into Illinois educational systems as humanly possible."

Pritzker also touted the additional funding the state has poured into K-12 schools through the evidence-based funding formula that was signed into law in 2017, as well as a law signed in 2019 that will increase teachers' minimum wage to $40,000 by the start of the 2023-24 school year.

“All across the nation, school districts are fighting the impact of teacher shortages,” Pritzker said. “That’s why I’ve worked with lawmakers and school districts across the state to find new ways to bring people into the profession and encourage them to stay there. In this fight for our children’s futures, school districts should know they’re far from alone.”

