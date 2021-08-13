Watch now: Masks still required in Mattoon, Charleston schools

MATTOON — Students in Mattoon and Charleston public schools will continue to be required to wear masks to help deter the spread of COVID-19.

In special meetings held Thursday and Friday night, school boards in both communities affirmed they would adhere to the state mandate requiring the wearing of masks by all students, staff and visitors while inside school buildings.

After hearing from members of the public Friday afternoon, the Mattoon school board voted 5-1 to require face coverings. Board member Heidi Larson cast the lone no vote. Board member Gary Kepley did not attend the meeting.

Jeremy Harminson, a pastor of three churches in the Mattoon area, attended the Mattoon emergency meeting on Friday and its regular meeting on Tuesday.

“What just happened is not uncommon, and what's been happening?” Harminson said. “The power of the people was just robbed by mandate that's not been voted on.”

“The most critical things for our kids is to be in school,” said Scott Clarke, vice president of the Charleston school board. “They spent almost a year out of school. That’s where the depression comes from. That’s where the suicides come from. That’s where all this stuff comes from.”

“I came here tonight fully ready to vote to go against the mask mandate,” said Clarke “I hate it, I hate the governmental control. I hate the politics...but our hands are tied.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the mandate Aug. 4 amid increasing cases of COVID across the state.

State education officials said failure to comply with the state mandate puts school districts at risk for losing state funding, accreditation and the ability to participate in Illinois High School Association sports. The loss of insurance coverage is also a possibility.

This would render the diplomas given by these schools more or less worthless, said Charleston Superintendent Todd Vilardo.

As of Thursday night, Vilardo knew of two school districts, North Clay and Shelbyville, whose boards had voted to oppose the mask mandate by adopting a “masks-recommended” instead of “masks-required” policy. Those two districts (school boards) received letters from the ISBE to correct the mandate within 30 days or to face consequences, he said. The Meridian school board in Macon County also isn’t requiring masks.

Those offering comments during the meetings included students, parents, and other members of the community.

Those offering words of support for the mandate were Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dwight Pentzien and Dr. Joseph Burton.

“I would tell you that what has happened with this current wave of the pandemic, it is real,” said Burton said at the Charleston board meeting. “We’re feeling the pressures of it already.”

Burton said that the spike at Sarah Bush has been severe, rising from nearly zero patients with COVID-19 at a time to having 22 and counting.

“We are reaching saturation and it's just August, right now,” said Burton. “So this is a real threat to our community and to your health.”

Pentzien said the case numbers are stretching hospital resources, adding that the hospital has needed to open-up the cardiac catheterization lab and their post-anesthesia care unit to hold COVID-19 patients.

"There is evidence that masks reduce transmission," said Pentzien. "The positivity rate in the community is is high, right now, and I would expect that to continue for some period of time."

“This is not a victory for the governor’s side,” said Clarke. “But this is not a loss for us, either. We have to pick our battles. We have to circle the wagons. There’s a lot more fighting to come.”