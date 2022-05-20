 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riddle Elementary School

Watch now: Mattoon assistant principal gets haircut by students

  • 0

MATTOON — Riddle Elementary School Assistant Principal Jordan Rahar started the school day Friday with shoulder length locks and ended it with buzz cut thanks to a haircut from six of his students.

Rahar offered earlier this spring to let a group of students cut his hair if the entire student body achieved at least 5,000 of their self-set academic and behavioral objectives in Riddle's Wildly Important Goals (WIGS) program before the end of the semester. The youths there ended up meeting 5,303 of their goals, as tracked by a scoreboard in the front hallway.

"This is all because of the goals you have accomplished each and every week," Rahar said via a megaphone to the assembled students as he sat down for his scheduled haircut at one of the school's playgrounds.

Haircut group

Riddle Elementary School Assistant Principal Jordan Rahar, seated, gets a haircut on Friday from student Kalin Davies with assistance from Shear Bliss Salon stylist Lori Croft at this Mattoon school. They are pictured with the other hair cutting students, from the left, Ezra Bell, Tyler McKee, Fletcher Houser, Jordyn Cole and Harper Krost.

Teachers picked a consistent goal achieving student from each of Riddle's six grade levels, kindergarten-sixth, to help cut Rahar's hair with assistance from Shear Bliss Salon stylist Lori Croft. The selected student stylists were Ezra Bell, Jordyn Cole, Kalin DaviesFletcher Houser, Harper Krost and Tyler McKee.

"I am still in shock I got called. Out of all the fourth-graders, I got called," Ezra Bell said after getting to use scissors to cut off one of the four pig tails that Rahar had tied for the occasion. Ezra and his classmates also got to use an electric razor for the hair cut. "It was fun."

Dozens of students chanted "shave it off" as they sat on the playground and eagerly watched Rahar's get hair that he had been growing since March 2020 cut. He planned to donate his clipped pig tails to Locks of Love, a nonprofit charity that provides custom-made hair prosthetics to disadvantaged children up to the age of 21 who have suffered hair loss as a result of medical conditions.

Ponytail aloft

Riddle Elementary School student Tyler McKee holds a clipped ponytail aloft in victory after helping cut Assistant Principal Jordan Rahar's hair on Friday at this Mattoon school.

Both Jordyn Cole, a third grader, and Harper, Krost, a second grader, said they were a little nervous about cutting their assistant principal's hair in front of so many of their classmates but still had fun. Harper, who likes Rahar's new short hairdo, said she had never before used an electric razor.

"I thought it was pretty cool. I am surprised he said 'yes' to it," Jordyn said with a laugh.

Haircut help

Riddle Elementary School Assistant Principal Jordan Rahar, seated, gets a haircut on Friday from student Fletcher Houser with assistance from Shear Bliss Salon stylist Lori Croft at this Mattoon school.

Riddle academic instructional coach Nikki Renshaw said the students considered several possible motivational incentives, including a teacher dunk tank, for this year's WIGS goal achievement program before choosing the hair cut for Rahar.

"We always let them vote on what their incentive is going to be and that is what they picked," Renshaw said.

Todd Black's final spring concert

1 of 7

Angi Dallas' final spring concert

Retiring Mattoon High School and Mattoon Middle School Vocal Music Director Angi Dallas led her final MHS spring choral concert on Tuesday, May 10.  

1 of 6

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

