Watch now: Mattoon High School class constructs home, resume at same time

MATTOON — As the 2021-2022 Mattoon High School year approached, senior Braden Kelly had worried that he might have to get a work-study job off campus to prepare for becoming a carpenter.

Then, Kelly learned that the high school building trades program planned to resume house construction work in the fall after this annual practice was canceled in 2020-21 by the COVID-19 pandemic. He and nearly 40 other students in this program have since been developing their skills this semester by building a house in the Meadowbrook Court subdivision just southwest of campus, under the supervision of teacher Troy Haacke.

"Now I get to do work at school and get credit and still do what I love to do," Kelly said Tuesday afternoon while working at the construction site.

Outside of the disruption last school year, Haacke said the building trades students have constructed a house every year since 2001. The 2001 project was also in Meadowbrook, where the school district has purchased several vacant lots over the years from Unique Homes & Lumber, Inc. and then later sold them with the completed building trades houses.

Labor on the current house started in mid-August with earth work for the foundation. Haacke said the students then helped with installing concrete for the foundation, digging the sump pump trench, and setting up the frames for the house before taking over all the tasks at the site. He said they plan to have the house done by the end of the school year, other than possible small finishing touches.

"I have a great group of (students)," Haacke said. "They are working hard and learning."

Haacke said the building trades projects give the participating students valuable experience with all aspects of constructing a house from start to finish, while meeting the buyers' design specifications. He said the class is beneficial for students wanting to work in construction, electrical, plumbing or other related trades and for students wanting to work on their own homes or to "flip" houses as a side business.

The teacher said he has seen his former students find employment in a variety of construction-related fields over years, such as concrete and HVAC work. He noted that one of them, Karl Rabe, is now the high school's agriculture teacher and FFA adviser. Haacke said he has been getting an increased numbers of inquires from construction-related businesses interested in recruiting his students

"I still have people reaching out to see if I know anyone who wants to work or wants summer work," Haacke said.

Kelly said he never thought he would be able to start working in construction while he was still in high school, but he got a summer job with Quality Builders & Finishers of Mattoon. Even though COVID disrupted the building trades house project last year, Kelly said he and his classmates still got experience for their resume by working on a repair project at the high school baseball field's press box.

"I was happy we were still able to do a bit of work," Kelly said.

