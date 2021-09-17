Watch now: Mattoon High School homecoming parade, other events returning

MATTOON — The annual tradition of a Mattoon High School parade is scheduled to return on Wednesday. Sept. 22, after being revived in 2019 and then cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade is part of homecoming week activities that will also include the Mattoon Invitational cross country meet and Broadway Bolt community foot race on Wednesday, the annual Green and Gold Day for community service on Friday, and the homecoming football game versus Collinsville at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field, while Mattoon's field is undergoing construction.

Principal Richard Stuart said more than 60 floats and other entries took part in 2019 when the high school held a homecoming parade for the first time since circa 2000. The revived parade, which included several floats organized by various graduating classes, traveled along a route lined by spectators.

"I was impressed by the community turnout," Stuart said. Student council advisor Vince Walk added that, "It's good to see the community want to take part in this."

Registration for floats and other entries are still being taken via a link on the Mattoon school district's Facebook page for the parade at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Entries will gather beforehand in the staging area off of Richmond Avenue and 16th Street, east of the Mattoon YMCA.

The parade featuring the high school and Mattoon Middle School marching bands and many other student groups will enter Broadway Avenue via the train depot parking lot and then move east to Peterson Park.

Student council President Bella Smith said parade entries are invited to decorate their floats to go with the 2021 homecoming's "Hollywood" theme, which will include a red carpet and walk of stars at the Sept. 25 homecoming dance. Smith said the parade is one of the activities that she is looking forward to most during homecoming week.

"It's a great way for the community to see all the clubs and organizations, and for each club to represent what they are. They get to decorate their float anyway they want," Smith said, adding that she will ride with her fellow volleyball team members on a float with a net.

The annual Mattoon Invitational cross country meet will start Wednesday at the Broadway railroad bridge, with the boys running at 4:45 p.m. and girls at 4:50 p.m. Cross country coach Troy Haacke said the meet will be comprised of 19 boys and girls teams from various high schools, totaling more than 250 runners.

Haacke said the Mattoon Invitational had been held for many years on Lake Land College's campus and then moved to Broadway in 2019 as part of the homecoming parade revival and it incorporated the parade route into its 3-mile course. He said the races on Broadway are great opportunities for the athletes to complete in front of a large crowd.

"They are going to see some great runners from the area. It's an opportunity to showcase Mattoon, the community and the hard work of our kids," Haacke said. He noted that Mattoon's group includes seniors Brock Davee, who won Thursday's MacArthur Invitational; and Sam Ferrar and Chase Armstrong.

Wednesday's parade route also will be utilized at 5:15 p.m. by the Broadway Bolt community 5K and 1 mile fun run/walk, which is also taking registrations via a link on the school district's Facebook page.

Haacke noted that Craig Virgin, a three-time U.S. Olympian and two-time world champion in cross country, is scheduled for the second time help start the races on Broadway and then give out awards afterwards at Peterson Park's Grimes Field. He said Virgin, a Lebanon, Illinois native, ran in the Mattoon Invitational during his time as a record-setting, champion high school runner.

