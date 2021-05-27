Watch now: Mattoon High School seniors celebrated with graduation parade

The side of Sewell's vehicle was decorated with a banner saying "Congratulation, Grace. Class of 2021." The banner included an image of her as a baby with her mother, Dr. Shana Sewell, who passed away in 2019 after a battle with cancer.

"The reason why I like that photo is little baby me is holding her hand," Sewell said.

Mattoon High School held the parade on the eve of the Class of 2021's commencement ceremony, which will be held outdoors at the football field on campus. Last year, the school held a series of personalized ceremonies for each graduate instead of a traditional graduation with a large crowd in attendance.

Senior Lucas Landrus said he is glad that graduation will be held outdoors where there is room for more people to be in attendance and spread out at the football field. Landrus said he was also glad that Mattoon schools were able to transition back from students remote learning at home to all being on campus again.