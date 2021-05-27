Watch now: Mattoon High School seniors celebrated with graduation parade

MATTOON — Wearing matching princess tiaras, seniors Alexis Davison and Hannah Hopper opted to ride side by side in a pickup truck in Mattoon High School's second graduation parade Thursday evening.
"We're best friends and we wanted to finish our high school experience out together," Davison said. Hopper added that the tiaras were a "silly and fun" final touch to their parade entry, which they decorated with colorful, handmade signs with their names on them.
Last year, the high school held its first graduation parade when a traditional commencement ceremony was not possible due to public health precautions at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade was well received, so the school has made it an annual event even as restrictions on large gatherings have eased. The parade on Broadway Avenue was held Thursday amid light rainfall.
Senior Grace Sewell said she appreciates that the school is continuing to hold the parade as a way to recognize the graduates and that the event provides an opportunity for them to personalize their vehicles. Sewell's father, William, placed a giant, handmade Mattoon High School green cap and gown on the hood of their vehicle as the Class of 2021 lined up in the Cross County Mall parking lot.
The side of Sewell's vehicle was decorated with a banner saying "Congratulation, Grace. Class of 2021." The banner included an image of her as a baby with her mother, Dr. Shana Sewell, who passed away in 2019 after a battle with cancer.
"The reason why I like that photo is little baby me is holding her hand," Sewell said.
Mattoon High School held the parade on the eve of the Class of 2021's commencement ceremony, which will be held outdoors at the football field on campus. Last year, the school held a series of personalized ceremonies for each graduate instead of a traditional graduation with a large crowd in attendance.
Senior Lucas Landrus said he is glad that graduation will be held outdoors where there is room for more people to be in attendance and spread out at the football field. Landrus said he was also glad that Mattoon schools were able to transition back from students remote learning at home to all being on campus again.
"It's definitely great being able to see everyone together for the last couple of months. We got to say our final goodbyes together," Landrus said. His parade entry was decorated with an Ole Miss banner, signifying his post-high school plans to study computer engineering at the University of Mississippi.
Senior Delaney Abbott said the commencement ceremony will be the final time for her and her classmates to get together, so she is glad that they will get to have a normal ceremony. Abbott is slated to sing the national anthem at the ceremony, a final performance in year that started with her and her fellow chorus members singing remotely via video conference.
"If we are all in the classroom and we are all harmonizing together, it works so much better," Abbott said.
Senior Jade Jewell said the COVID-19 pandemic caused several disruptions to normal school activities in 2020-2021. For example, Jewell said she would have been on the JROTC drill team during her senior year, but their competitions were cancelled.
Jewell also said that she and most other fans were not able to attend the Coles County Clash football game versus Charleston and that the senior class had a modified outdoor prom this year after not having one at all the previous year. Consequently, Jewell said was thankful for the graduation parade.
"I think it's awesome to celebrate the seniors, especially since we didn't get to do much with COVID going on," Jewell said.