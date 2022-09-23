Watch now: Mattoon High School students spend day volunteering

MATTOON — Several Mattoon High School athletes got an extra workout on Friday courtesy of the children at Arland D. Williams Elementary School.

Athletes accompanied the younger students as they walked, jogged and sometimes sprinted around the blacktop playground behind Williams, 1709 S. Ninth St., as part of the school's PE class Run Club program.

"The kindergartners, they are runners. They just like to run," cross country and track athlete Ava Houser exclaimed after one of the more lively morning sessions. The junior added that other grade levels liked to do their laps at a more leisurely pace.

Friday's visit by the athletes to Williams was part of homecoming week's annual Green and Gold Day of Service, during which the high school's students are sent out in groups to work on community service projects in the Mattoon area.

The volunteers played games with special needs students at the Life Academy in Mattoon, helped take care of cats and dogs at the Coles County Animal Shelter, staffed a cookout for emergency responders at the high school, and more on the Green and Gold Day.

"I think it's good team bonding. We get to do something else instead of just practicing and we get to have fun with little kids," said cross country and track athlete Logan Crist at Williams. The junior added that she appreciate having the opportunity to represent her class and school in the community. "They are putting a lot of trust in us."

To the south of Williams along Ninth Street, the high school's Pride of the Green Wave band played sets of Elvis Presley music at the two Brookstone Estates locations and at Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

"I think it's really fantastic. It gives us an opportunity to have other people hear us who might not be able come see us at other concerts," said senior Kyla Abbott, who is a lead flutist with the band. Abbott said she was happy to see that one of their audience members enjoyed the show so much that she started dancing in her chair.

Senior Haley Gordon, who is a drum major in the marching band and a percussionist in the concert band, said one of their audience members had played snare drum in her youth and was excited to talk to the band members about their performing.

Gordon said the Green and Gold Day was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the band was only able to bring its drum line and percussionists to Mattoon Middle School for last year's day of service, so she was glad to see most of the band together for the 2022 volunteering event.

"It's good having the entire band here," Gordon said.

Other homecoming activities will include Mattoon High School's spirit week events beginning Monday ahead of the football game versus the Lincoln Railsplitters at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and the dance on Oct. 1.