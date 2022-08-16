Watch now: Mattoon High School volunteer service day projects sought

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Members of the Mattoon High School football team repaint the grandstand at the Coles County Fairgrounds as part of the 2021 Green and Gold Service Day. The 2022 day of service is set for Sept. 23.

 Athena Pajer

MATTOON — Volunteer projects for students are being sought for the annual Mattoon High School Green & Gold Service Day on Sept. 23.

The high school has made a tradition in recent years of setting aside a day each fall for students and staff to show appreciation to the surrounding community through various big and small service projects. Students tended to a community garden, served up food to emergency responders at a cookout, painted bleachers at the Coles County Fairgrounds and helped with many other projects last year.

Carrie Veach, social emotional learning instructional coach at the high school, said potential community partners interested in participating as a host for one of the projects can fill out a form at bit.ly/MHSgreengold.

More information is available by calling Veach at Mattoon High School, (217) 238-7800, or by emailing her at carrieveach@mcusd2.com.

Watch now: The return of Green and Gold; students get to work on projects to help the community

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

