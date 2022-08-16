Watch now: Mattoon High School volunteer service day projects sought

MATTOON — Volunteer projects for students are being sought for the annual Mattoon High School Green & Gold Service Day on Sept. 23.

The high school has made a tradition in recent years of setting aside a day each fall for students and staff to show appreciation to the surrounding community through various big and small service projects. Students tended to a community garden, served up food to emergency responders at a cookout, painted bleachers at the Coles County Fairgrounds and helped with many other projects last year.

Carrie Veach, social emotional learning instructional coach at the high school, said potential community partners interested in participating as a host for one of the projects can fill out a form at bit.ly/MHSgreengold.

More information is available by calling Veach at Mattoon High School, (217) 238-7800, or by emailing her at carrieveach@mcusd2.com.