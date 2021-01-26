Watch now: Mattoon Middle School students collecting plastic caps, lids for dog park benches

"They are making really short work of all this," McQueen said. "They kind of get the hang of what is good plastic and not good."

The group of students on Jan. 19 was comprised of Cooper Carlen, Brooklyn Douglas, Ella Gergeni, Madelyne Landrus and Conor Weber.

Brooklyn said enjoys helping sort the plastic, other than occasionally finding "crusty" caps and lids. The seven-grader said she does not have a dog, but has friends whose families do and would like to use a dog park.

"It feels good knowing that you are helping people. It makes you feel joy, it's fun and it makes you want to help more," Brooklyn said.

The Builders Club has been collecting plastic for benches for five years now, an effort that has produced two benches in front of the school and one in the library. McQueen said dog park volunteer Katrina Butler approached her last fall about helping furnish this planned site on eight acres of vacant, city-owned land.