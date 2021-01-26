Watch now: Mattoon Middle School students collecting plastic caps, lids for dog park benches

MATTOON — The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the Mattoon Middle School Builders Club's regular schedule of meetings and community services projects, but individual students in this group are continuing to serve their community.
Members of the Builders Club, which is the middle school branch of the Mattoon Kiwanis Club, have been collecting and sorting plastic caps and lids that will be turned into benches for the planned Mattoon Community Dog Park along South 12th Street.
"The kids love doing this and it gives them a purpose," said seventh-grade math teacher Kim McQueen, who is the Builders Club sponsor. "They are still able to carry on service projects for helping the community and still be involved in some way."
On Jan. 19, five seventh-graders gathered in McQueen's classroom to sort material that can converted into outdoor furniture for the dog park. They talked and laughed while separating beverage bottle caps, detergent caps, dairy product lids and other usable plastic from flimsy fast food and drink containers, lotion and soap pumps, trigger sprayers and other unusable material.
Within 45 minutes, the students and McQueen filled eight contractor bags with approximately 50 pounds each of caps and lids. She said four bags are needed for each bench, so they filled enough for two benches.
"They are making really short work of all this," McQueen said. "They kind of get the hang of what is good plastic and not good."
The group of students on Jan. 19 was comprised of Cooper Carlen, Brooklyn Douglas, Ella Gergeni, Madelyne Landrus and Conor Weber.
Brooklyn said enjoys helping sort the plastic, other than occasionally finding "crusty" caps and lids. The seven-grader said she does not have a dog, but has friends whose families do and would like to use a dog park.
"It feels good knowing that you are helping people. It makes you feel joy, it's fun and it makes you want to help more," Brooklyn said.
The Builders Club has been collecting plastic for benches for five years now, an effort that has produced two benches in front of the school and one in the library. McQueen said dog park volunteer Katrina Butler approached her last fall about helping furnish this planned site on eight acres of vacant, city-owned land.
McQueen this new effort has already started producing benches, with the Mattoon Community Dog Park Advisory Committee fund raising the $250 needed for each bench. She said they plan to collect enough plastic for the benches and then move on to picnic tables.
"We are going to be collecting plastic for probably the next two years," Butler said.
Individual students have been bringing plastic caps and lids to the middle school. The dog park committee also has been bringing in plastic from drop off sites at Clyde's Animal Clinic, Dick Butler & Associates, Mars Pet Care, Mattoon Moose Club and Mattoon Rural King.
Those wanting to make a contribution can send checks made payable to Mattoon Community Dog Park to Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, P. O. Box 1211, Effingham, IL 62401. Donations may be made online at bit.ly/mattooncommunitydogpark. For more information, contact Katrina Butler at (217) 246-2313 or kgrim56@gmail.com.