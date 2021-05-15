Watch now: Mattoon music students bring concerts outdoors

Justin Hunt, director of instrumental music at the middle school, said Lytle Park provided a venue where the musical groups and their audience could spread out in a relaxed environment. He added that the middle school may start holding an annual Mother's Day weekend concert there.

Hunt said his musicians performed Saturday's show after adapting to wearing masks during practices at the school and not performing together as a full group until the third quarter of their 2020-21 academic year.

"They have done a great job overcoming all those obstacles," Hunt said.

The Mattoon school district started 2020-21 with remote learning classes and gradually transitioned back to holding full-day, in-person classes five day a week during the course of the year.

Eighth-grade percussionist Brie Armstrong said when she finally got to see all of her fellow bandmates again she felt like saying, "Wow, it's you!"

"It was awesome. It was like a relief to get to finally be together with everyone," Armstrong said.