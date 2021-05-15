 Skip to main content
Watch now: Mattoon music students bring concerts outdoors
EDUCATION

Watch now: Mattoon music students bring concerts outdoors

Middle school chorus

The Mattoon Middle School chorus performs under the direction of Angi Dallas, director of vocal music, Saturday at Lytle Park.

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Senior vocalist Nicholas Wilson performs "For Forever" from "Dear Evan Hansen" on Saturday during the Mattoon High School chorus concert at Lytle Park.

MATTOON — Vocalist Nicholas Wilson's schedule from mid-spring 2020 forward had been full of concerts with the Mattoon High School Green Wave Singers and chorus, plus shows at The Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic led to performance cancellations that stretched from the last semester of Wilson's junior year through the summer and into the first semester of his senior year. Still, Wilson said he was thankful to get to perform his final spring concert on Saturday in a modified setting, outdoors at Lytle Park, with his family and friends in attendance in person.

"It makes me realize how great it is to have such a supportive group of people," Wilson said afterward. The vocalist said he is now ready to "take the leap" and pursue a bachelor's degree in music theater this fall at a college in New York.

Senior solo

Senior vocalist Nicholas Wilson performs "For Forever" from "Dear Evan Hansen" on Saturday during the Mattoon High School chorus concert at Lytle Park.

The Mattoon High School chorus shared the stage at the Lytle Park bandshell/picnic pavilion on Saturday with the Mattoon Middle School chorus and band, which had their concert postponed to this date from May 8 during Mother's Day weekend.

Justin Hunt, director of instrumental music at the middle school, said Lytle Park provided a venue where the musical groups and their audience could spread out in a relaxed environment. He added that the middle school may start holding an annual Mother's Day weekend concert there.

Hunt said his musicians performed Saturday's show after adapting to wearing masks during practices at the school and not performing together as a full group until the third quarter of their 2020-21 academic year.

"They have done a great job overcoming all those obstacles," Hunt said.

The Mattoon school district started 2020-21 with remote learning classes and gradually transitioned back to holding full-day, in-person classes five day a week during the course of the year.

Mattoon Middle School drumline, under the direction of instructor Chris Keniley, performs Saturday at Lytle Park.

Eighth-grade percussionist Brie Armstrong said when she finally got to see all of her fellow bandmates again she felt like saying, "Wow, it's you!"

"It was awesome. It was like a relief to get to finally be together with everyone," Armstrong said.

Eighth-grade percussionist Avery Gee said she and her bandmates were "mad and sad" about the cancellation of their 2020 spring concert because they had practiced so hard for that event. Gee said she is glad they got to perform music from that original setlist before a live audience on Saturday.

Drumline

Eighth grade percussionists Avery Gee, at left, and Brie Armstrong, at center, perform as drumline instructor Chris Keniley leads the Mattoon Middle School drumline's portion of the concert Saturday at Lytle Park.

"I enjoyed it. I thought it was a lot of fun," sophomore vocalist Ceci Varela said after the concert.

Junior vocalist Payton Coleman said she liked performing in an outdoor setting, even though it was a bit chilly Saturday afternoon. She said she had to project her voice more outdoors but she has gotten accustomed to that while having to "be big" vocally to be heard through a mask during practices.

High school chorus

Junior vocalist Payton Coleman, at left, and sophomore vocalist Ceci Varela, at right, sing into their microphones during the Mattoon High School chorus concert Saturday at Lytle Park.

Freshman vocalist Chris Carter said he found, while wearing a mask in practices at the school, that he needed to enunciate more and "be louder" in order to be clearly heard. He said he didn't mind taking their performance to an outdoor setting on Saturday.

"It was like doing an indoor concert, but windier," Carter said, adding that they also felt the occasional drop of rain.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

