Watch now: Mattoon remembers Hannah Mansell with Happy Day 5K

MATTOON — Everyone remembered Hannah Mansell for being happy, positive and a wonderful teacher.

That’s why it touched many to have beautiful weather on the day of the inaugural Happy Day 5K on Saturday in Hannah's memory.

“We all thought, ‘It is like Hannah’s sunshine is shining down on us today,’” said Debbie Rotramel, director of Eastern Illinois Area Special Education, who worked closely with Hannah.

Hannah worked for EIASE as a deaf and hard of hearing translator. She worked at Mattoon Middle school, which has created a “Hannah’s Corner” memorial area.

Hannah died in January at the age of 26 due to COVID-19. Since then, her family has been determined to continue her legacy. The community, including countless educators, have rallied in support behind them, too.

“She loved to teach, she loved the kids — especially the kids,” said Ken Mansell, Hannah’s father.

Several of Hannah's colleagues, including fellow interpreter Danielle Skees, attended the 5K, along with some of her former students.

“I think everyone in the program that was able to come is here,” said Skees.

Hannah’s family, including her father Ken, mother Kathy and sister Rachel, worked to raise money to establish a scholarship at Hannah’s alma mater, William Woods University. They came to Mattoon from Jacksonville on Saturday.

The family established the 5K to raise funds for students in the EIASE program and for the scholarship fund.

Nearly 100 people attended Saturday's event, which began and ended at Williams Elementary School. Participants wore purple, Hannah’s favorite color, and drew a chalk starting line.

“It’s incredible, the amount of support that people in the community want to give,” said Shelby Dorfman, Hannah's “big sister” in her sorority, Alpha Xi Omega.

“Everyone played a role, and it was so nice,” said Ken Mansell. “I understand why she really loved it here. As much as she cared, they cared.”

Around 40 more people attended the 5K virtually, from states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida and California.

