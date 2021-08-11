Watch now: Mattoon school board to hold special meeting on mask mandate

MATTOON — Feedback from countless concerned parents about the state's mask mandate has prompted the Mattoon school board to schedule a special meeting for Friday on the issue.

The need for the special meeting grew out of opposition expressed during the board's regular meeting on Tuesday to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mandate that preschool through high school students are required to wear masks indoors.

The special meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the Board of Education Building, 1701 Charleston Ave. and will include a period of visitor comment followed by discussion among board members and possible board action to adhere to Pritzker's mandate or make masks optional.

The Charleston school board, faced with the same questions and concerns on the issue, also has announced plans for a special meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in the high school auditorium.

The Mattoon and Charleston school districts start the new school year Thursday, Aug. 12.

Pritzker cited the increasing positive cases of COVID-19 across the state and nation as the reason for the mandate, and noted that failure by school districts to require masks could result in civil liability for the districts and result in their removal of recognition status by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Several member of the public who spoke at Tuesday's Mattoon school board meeting likened Pritzker’s actions to “threatening” and “bullying.”

"We've all found ourselves being used as pawns in a political game," said Angela Hampton, a mother of students in Mattoon. "It's disgusting that hardworking volunteers like you would be put in this position, but it's even more disgusting that our children are stuck in the middle."

Among several other worries, many parents were concerned their children would be disciplined or sent home for not wearing a mask.

“We’ll ask the building principles and administration to work with families the best that they can,” said Superintendent Tim Condron in response. “Our goal is to keep students in school.”

The mask issue was not among the items on the Mattoon school board's published agenda on Tuesday, which requires topics to be submitted seven days prior to a board meeting for it to be included.

Pritzker issued the mandate on Wednesday, Aug. 4, which did not leave enough time for the topic to be added to the agenda.

“With the time given, I think the state government understood what they were doing when they announced this statement" on Aug. 4, said board member John Hedges. “We will address it, it just can't be on this month's agenda."

Those who attended the meeting urged board members to hold the special meeting rather than delay action until its next regular meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 14.

The debate comes at a time the number of positive cases is on the rise in Coles County. The local health department said there have been 102 new cases since Aug. 6.

The high percentage of positive cases and low vaccination status causes “high transmission,” said Coles County Health Department administrator Diana Stenger.

“We know that unmasking and close proximity and not social distancing, not vaccinating is not going to protect those who cannot get vaccinated yet," said Stenger.

The number of symptomatic cases is also impacting children and young adults much more than what the health department saw in last winter, said Stenger. This includes children under the age of 12, who are ineligible for the vaccine.

"We are having entire families come down with it,” she said.

Stenger said there is not an exact count of the delta variant cases in Coles County since they don’t test every sample to determine the viral strain. Still, Stenger said health officials knows variant strains of the virus are in the county.

“I think the viral load on this new variant is such a high load that once you get it, you're much sicker,” said Stenger.