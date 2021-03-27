Watch now Mattoon school district nurses adapt during COVID-19 pandemic

MATTOON — The Mattoon school district's nurses stay busy every year checking immunization and physical records, screening hearing and vision, dispensing prescribed medication, and tending to sick students.
"We are busy with all those tasks of taking care of students," said district nurse Marletta Bolin. "That's our main goal here, taking care of the kids."
Their workload and responsibilities increased exponentially when the COVID-19 pandemic began in Illinois in March 2020. Mattoon, like districts throughout Illinois, closed its campus in mid-March of that year. Mattoon switched to remote learning for the spring semester and started transitioning back into in-person learning in mid-October.
Bolin, whose office is located at Mattoon High School, said she and her fellow school nurses have learned to be flexible during the last year when dealing with the public health precautions necessitated by COVID-19, but the experience has still been a challenge.
"In the beginning, it was super stressful with the uncertainty of everything and with everything being new," said district nurse Ciara Hayes, whose office is located at Mattoon Middle School. Still, she said it helped to know that the experience was "new to everybody." Hayes said, "It was a team effort for sure."
Hayes said that team effort started before the pandemic with the district's administration, particularly Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dave Skocy, taking steps to ensure that every school building in the district has a nurse on site. The other campuses are Franklin Preschool, Riddle Elementary School, and Williams Elementary School.
The expansion of the nursing staff also included having two district nurses. Hayes, who joined the district in July 2020 after serving as a nurse at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, said she was glad to work alongside experienced district nurse Bolin.
"I am very thankful there was two of us this year," Hayes said. "I am so thankful for it. I don't know how we would have done it otherwise."
Hayes said she and Bolin attended an increased number of administration meetings and had to wear their "leadership hats" more as they helped the district plan for resuming in-person learning. She said making sure the district had enough personal protective equipment on hand and was able to maintain social distance within its school buildings was stressful, too.
Both Bolin and Hayes thanked the Coles County Health Department's staff for working closely with the district throughout this process.
"They have been with us every step of the way and guided us," Hayes said.
Bolin said she is also thankful for the arrival of rapid testing kits in early February. She said the district started by having the nurses provide rapid testing for students and staff in a drive through format every Wednesday at Williams Elementary. She said the district recently switched to having the nurses do rapid testing on site at each school.
The rapid tests quickly identifies if symptoms are produced by COVID-19, rather than by another ailment. Prior to having rapid testing available, Bolin said families had to pick up all of their children from the schools as a precaution if one of the siblings exhibited COVID-19-like symptoms.
"It's been rough for the community and it's been rough for our families, in particular," Bolin said, adding that she is glad that the district recently was able to transition back to five full days of in-person learning per week.