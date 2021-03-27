Watch now Mattoon school district nurses adapt during COVID-19 pandemic

Hayes said that team effort started before the pandemic with the district's administration, particularly Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dave Skocy, taking steps to ensure that every school building in the district has a nurse on site. The other campuses are Franklin Preschool, Riddle Elementary School, and Williams Elementary School.

The expansion of the nursing staff also included having two district nurses. Hayes, who joined the district in July 2020 after serving as a nurse at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, said she was glad to work alongside experienced district nurse Bolin.

"I am very thankful there was two of us this year," Hayes said. "I am so thankful for it. I don't know how we would have done it otherwise."

Hayes said she and Bolin attended an increased number of administration meetings and had to wear their "leadership hats" more as they helped the district plan for resuming in-person learning. She said making sure the district had enough personal protective equipment on hand and was able to maintain social distance within its school buildings was stressful, too.

Both Bolin and Hayes thanked the Coles County Health Department's staff for working closely with the district throughout this process.