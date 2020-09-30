Watch now: Mattoon school meal program adapting as needs change during pandemic

MATTOON — Hungry students have a difficult time learning.
Mattoon School District staffers and food service workers are doing what they can to make sure hunger isn't an issue as students study remotely through food delivery and pickup service.
Tom Sherman, assistant superintendent for business, said they have been delivering breakfast and lunch food to approximately 700 students on Mondays and Thursdays throughout Mattoon, as well as in Humboldt and other outlying areas of the school district.
Staff members with the district's food service, Aramark, package chicken nuggets, hamburgers, hotdogs, pizza, cups of corn and diced carrots, fresh fruit, mini pancakes, cereal bars and other food in the cafeteria at Riddle Elementary School. District transportation employees and school supervisors then help deliver these items to families' doorsteps.
"I can't say enough good things about the hard work of our staff and the Aramark staff," Sherman said.
Molly Smith, food service director for Aramark, said the meal pickup service from 10 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. on Mondays at Riddle has been serving more than 340 additional students per day. She said this option has been helpful for parents who are at work and not at home during the district's morning delivery hours.
"We are trying to adapt to parents' work schedules," Smith said.
Mattoon's school meal program offers food that parents can prepare quickly while trying to balance their work and their children's remote learning needs, Smith said. She noted that the program is preparing to add afternoon snacks to its selection starting on Thursday.
Smith said Aramark has begun planning with the district for the Oct. 19 resumption of in-person instruction at a reduced schedule, including no classes being held on campus on Wednesdays while the schools receive a deep cleaning. She said they will serve meals on campus while still offering a pickup option for students who have chosen to continue fully remote learning. Pickup service for those remote learning students is set to be offered from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Mondays at their school.
For elementary school students taking in person instruction, morning session attendees will eat breakfast in their classrooms and take lunch with them when they leave at 10:30 a.m. The afternoon students will get lunch when they arrive and take the following day’s breakfast with them when they leave. On Tuesdays, students will take Wednesday’s food home with them.
For middle and high school students taking in-person instruction, they will all will receive breakfast in the classroom during their Advisory or Wave Time. Smith said lunch plans for these schools are still in the planning stages. The students will take meals home with them on their last in-person day of the week for the subsequent remote learning days of their schedule.
Sherman said all Mattoon students, regardless of income level, are eligible to have breakfast and lunch at no charge through the end of December via a statewide program administered by the state with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. After December, he said the district will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch for all students by taking part in the USDA Community Eligibility Provision program.
"We hope we can have that going for the next four years, if not longer," Sherman said. "We just want to help out the families, students and the community as much as we can."
