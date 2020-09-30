Watch now: Mattoon school meal program adapting as needs change during pandemic

"We are trying to adapt to parents' work schedules," Smith said.

Mattoon's school meal program offers food that parents can prepare quickly while trying to balance their work and their children's remote learning needs, Smith said. She noted that the program is preparing to add afternoon snacks to its selection starting on Thursday.

Smith said Aramark has begun planning with the district for the Oct. 19 resumption of in-person instruction at a reduced schedule, including no classes being held on campus on Wednesdays while the schools receive a deep cleaning. She said they will serve meals on campus while still offering a pickup option for students who have chosen to continue fully remote learning. Pickup service for those remote learning students is set to be offered from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Mondays at their school.

For elementary school students taking in person instruction, morning session attendees will eat breakfast in their classrooms and take lunch with them when they leave at 10:30 a.m. The afternoon students will get lunch when they arrive and take the following day’s breakfast with them when they leave. On Tuesdays, students will take Wednesday’s food home with them.