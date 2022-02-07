Watch now: Mattoon schools among districts affected by mask mandate lawsuit

MATTOON — The Mattoon School District returned to class Monday, continuing to require that masks be worn by all students, with the exception of those whose parents are part of lawsuit against the district and state.

“According to the ruling and confirmed with our attorney, only students of the parents named in the lawsuit are directly impacted by the order and will not be required to wear masks at school unless the local health department issues a quarantine. For other students, we will continue to operate under our current plans, including the wearing of masks,” the district said in a note to families.

“Furthermore, while our nurses will continue to conduct contact tracing, we will only notify parents that their child was a close contact. We will not require them to pick up the students unless they have tested positive or are symptomatic. School exclusion will be the sole responsibility of the health department,” the email said.

Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday granted a request from attorney Tom DeVore to temporarily halt Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders on masking and quarantining for schools, finding that the measures are beyond the governor’s authority and deprive students of due process.

"This court acknowledges the tragic toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken, not only on this state but throughout the nation and globe," Grischow wrote in a ruling that affects 146 Illinois school districts, including the public school system in Chicago. "Nonetheless, it is the duty of the Courts to preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the boundaries of the authority granted under the Constitution."

Mattoon was one of the districts named in the Austin v. Pritzker lawsuit.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office filed immediate notices of appeal in the cases and on Monday filed motions asking for an emergency stay of the order pending the appeal. As of Monday afternoon, the 4th District Court of Appeals had not yet ruled on the motion for an emergency stay.

Mattoon's school board will meet at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 and further discuss the situation during that meeting. The meeting will be held at Riddle School in Mattoon.

The Charleston school board, which wasn't named in the lawsuit, has scheduled a special meeting on the topic at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Dr. Nell Wiseman Media Center at the high school.

Cumberland schools in Toledo are also part of the lawsuit and had not returned calls by deadline. The district posted the temporary restraining order on its website but made no further comment there about any updated procedures.

Mount Zion, Central A&M and Maroa-Forsyth districts have issued statements in which they recommend, but do not require, masks for entry into schools and dropped requirements for testing.

Students riding buses will still be required to wear masks as that's a federal order.

“Details surrounding this case could change in the days and weeks ahead,” read the letter sent to Mount Zion families and staff, provided by Superintendent Travis Roundcount. “Therefore, during these difficult times, we ask that everyone be respectful of the choices of others, and feel comfortable with your choices moving forward."

Roundcount attached a copy of the restraining order to the message, with page numbers throughout for reference.

Kristopher Kahler, superintendent of Maroa-Forsyth schools, said his district was not named in this case, but is named in another case that will be heard shortly. In anticipation of the second suit resulting in the same outcome as the first, and until the appellate court issues a ruling, Kahler said, he sent out a letter to district families and staff.

“While in accordance with CDC recommendations the school district will continue to recommend and encourage indoor mask wearing for all students and staff, it will not be required or enforced beginning on Monday, February 7, 2022,” the letter read. “Again, as a result of this court decision, effective immediately, face masks will be encouraged at all Maroa-Forsyth Schools and all school-related events for both staff and students. Please understand that this may have repercussions for some of our sporting events, and this situation is very fluid. Masks may be required to play some other schools. We are awaiting updated information from IHSA and IESA about hosting events.”

Maroa-Forsyth's policy on illness, which was in place prior to the pandemic, will continue to be enforced.

“Tomorrow some children will come to school with masks on and some will not,” read the letter, sent on Sunday. “I encourage you to make this a 'teachable moment' for your child and remind your child to be tolerant and respectful of the personal choice of their friends and peers. Families must make the choices that are best for them, and it is important that all students’ and staff members’ personal choices are respected. Thank you for your continued partnership and support in providing the very best for our students. We will continue to keep our community informed of all decisions surrounding the health and safety of our students, staff and visitors as we work toward our goal to maintain safe and exceptional in-person learning.”

Central A&M, which was one of the schools named in the suit, has paused COVID-19 mitigations until further clarification from the courts, according to the letter sent out by Superintendent DeAnn Heck.

“Please understand that this has always been and continues to be a fluid situation,” Heck wrote. “It is our understanding that the State has already filed an appeal of this (temporary restraining order) and changes may occur in the near future. As these changes occur, the district will communicate them to our community. In addition, the district’s Return to School Plan will be re-evaluated at the regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting on February 28, 2022.

“No matter what you choose to do as a family, everyone at CAM will be treated with kindness, compassion, and respect. We all understand that this is a highly politically charged issue but everyone deserves to be treated with respect and kindness. A good lesson to keep in mind no matter the situation.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

