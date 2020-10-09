Watch now: Mattoon schools preparing for hybrid in person, remote classes

MATTOON — School district staff in Mattoon are preparing to resume in-person instruction at a reduced schedule on Oct. 19 along with new hybrid remote learning and off-campus childcare programs.
"They are all doing things they have never done before and they are doing them at a very high level of effectiveness," said Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Christy Hild.
With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dave Skocy said the reduced schedule is needed to ensure that all of the school buildings get a "deep cleaning" every two days.
The schedule consists of preschool and elementary students meeting for 2 1/2 hours in the morning or afternoon on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week at their schools. Middle and high school students will meet 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday or on Thursday or Friday. Masks will be required at school. Remote learning will be offered on Wednesdays.
Hild noted that the families of 20 percent of the district's 3,119 students will take the option of continuing with remote learning exclusively after Oct. 19. Some teachers also have opted to continue leading classes remotely as a precaution.
Parent Samantha Lewis said she did not have prior teaching experience, so remote learning was "a little bit of a struggle" at first for her and her children — Williams Elementary School kindergartner Lennox Kupish and fifth-grader Marley Rosinski. She said Marley's grades have improved from "night to day" since then and Lennox has adjusted too. Still, Lewis said she welcomes in-person instruction resuming, particularly for the youngest students.
"That has been a struggle to keep their attention. I am glad they are going back, even if it's only only for 2 1/2 hours," Lewis said.
Parent Jamie Roderick said she went through a learning curve at first with remote learning for her three Williams students — Cruz, 9; Cozy, 7; and Chase, 5. She said she appreciates that all of their teachers have stayed in regular contact with her and her children.
"I think we feel more of a closeness with our teachers this year than we ever had before," Roderick said.
Hild said the district believes that the hybrid of in-person and remote learning is the best option right, now but recognizes that this presents challenges for parents who will need to be work at times when their children are not receiving in-person instruction.
"We are committed to providing childcare for families during the times their kids are not in school," Hild said.
To accomplish this goal, Hild said they have arranged for district staff to provide supervision at various off-campus locations on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for the more than 300 students whose families have reported that they need childcare. The district also will provide transportation and meals.
Hild said more than 260 elementary students, split between morning and afternoon sessions, will go to the former Carson's space at the Cross County Mall and more than 30 middle school students will go across the street from their campus to Broadway Christian Church. She said these sites will have a supervisor-to-student ratio of 1-10.
In addition, Hild said a small number of high school students will go to The Fields Church and about two dozen students with specific needs will remain at Riddle and Williams elementary schools. The Mattoon Area Family YMCA will continue to provide childcare to youths enrolled in its programs.
Superintendent Tim Condron said students who ride the bus will have their temperatures checked before they board, and car riders and walkers will be checked before they enter the buildings. Those who are symptomatic will be isolated from other students and be supervised by district staff until their parents or guardians can get them.
"If you are not feeling well, stay home," Skocy said, adding that this advice also applies to school staff.
For teachers, Skocy said the roster of available substitutes has decreased from approximately 130 to 90 due to some not wanting to return yet during the pandemic. He said the district currently has enough subs to meet its needs, but could always use more to support its staff of 436 teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and other staff members.
"If people are interested in substituting for the district in any capacity, we will appreciate that," Condron said.
