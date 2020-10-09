Watch now: Mattoon schools preparing for hybrid in person, remote classes

Hild said more than 260 elementary students, split between morning and afternoon sessions, will go to the former Carson's space at the Cross County Mall and more than 30 middle school students will go across the street from their campus to Broadway Christian Church. She said these sites will have a supervisor-to-student ratio of 1-10.

In addition, Hild said a small number of high school students will go to The Fields Church and about two dozen students with specific needs will remain at Riddle and Williams elementary schools. The Mattoon Area Family YMCA will continue to provide childcare to youths enrolled in its programs.

Superintendent Tim Condron said students who ride the bus will have their temperatures checked before they board, and car riders and walkers will be checked before they enter the buildings. Those who are symptomatic will be isolated from other students and be supervised by district staff until their parents or guardians can get them.

"If you are not feeling well, stay home," Skocy said, adding that this advice also applies to school staff.