Watch now: Mattoon students display work from after-school photography program

MATTOON — Those visiting the Cross County Mall on Sunday had a chance to see a monarch butterfly, a telescope pointed toward the moon, a windmill, several portraits and more.

These were some of the images taken by local students who showcased their digital photography in a two-hour reception at Mattoon Arts Council's gallery at the mall.

“The kids were really excited to practice the photography right away,” said Melissa Harden, who owns Melissa M. Harden at Studio 21 in Mattoon and serves on the board for the Mattoon Arts Council. “The hardest part was gathering them together to show them different lessons. They wanted to go around and get right to work.”

The students spent the last several weeks learning about digital photography in a program including efforts from the Mattoon Public Library and the public schools. The students could practice by taking pictures in locations around Mattoon.

The library provided each student with a digital camera, which it purchased through its Next Generation grant.

Though the class only lasted an hour after school, several of the students spent much longer on their photos, including 11-year-old Mariah Moore from Mattoon.

“The hardest part was trying to find something that would make a good picture,” said Moore, who hopes to continue learning photography.

Moore spent over an hour on each of her photos.

Her first was a photo of a telescope pointed toward the moon on Lake Charleston, and the other is a portrait of Mattoon’s Major Doug Peterson surrounded by sparklers.

“She had over 400 pictures that were then narrowed down to those two,” said Cheryl Moore, Mariah’s mother.

The students were also able to practice different styles of photography.

“It was really difficult to find the right time of day to take photos of nature,” said Erin Boeser, a student who participated in the digital photography class. “That's why I'm better at taking pictures of people than nature.”

Teaching the different techniques, including lighting and composition, of shooting digital photography was one of the reasons behind holding the program, said Harden. The program was created with the intention of fulfilling STEAM programming for the library’s Project Next Generation grant.

The library’s AmeriCorps Vista, Tammie Vickery, worked to obtain the grant funds and pull together the class for the library.

“We're hopeful to offer another class in the future,” said Beth Pugh, deputy director for the library.

