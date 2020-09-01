Watch now: Mattoon teachers, students adapting to remote learning

"Again and again, I am proud to be part of this community," Stuart said. "We really work together to take care of our students."

Riddle Elementary School Principal Chad Arnold said his school has been opening the cafeteria two nights a week to students' families who need internet access.

Arnold said nothing can replace direct interaction between teachers and students, but teachers have been adapting to remote learning. He said they have been recording lessons for their students, holding live question-and-answer sessions for them, and staying in regular contact with parents.

"Our families and teachers are more connected than they ever have been before in some cases," Arnold said.

Parent Heather Bagwell said her Riddle students, fourth-grader Jaxson and first-grader Lucy, have appreciated being able to "rewind" their teachers' lessons as many times as needed to help them understand the content.

Bagwell said she is thankful that the teachers have been available by phone and email to answer questions right away, even after the regular school day has ended.

"I appreciate their willingness to stop what they are doing at night to make sure their students are getting what they need," Bagwell said.