Watch now: Mattoon teachers, students adapting to remote learning

MATTOON — The halls of Mattoon Middle School are currently empty except for employees, but the sounds of students still emanate from the classrooms there.
Teachers there and at other Mattoon school district campuses are using laptops and other technology to interact with students while the district focuses on remote learning as the only instructional option during at least the first quarter of the fall semester as a COVID-19 safety precaution.
"You walk up and down the hallway and you would almost think there are classes full of kids here," said middle school Principal Nathan Pugh of the remote learning sounds in his building.
Pugh said teachers and students have been adapting to remote learning, including students using a raised hand icon to ask questions. He said teachers have gotten creative to adapt lessons, such as the STEAM teacher having students use objects found at home to build projects and the PE teacher having them keep fitness journals.
The middle school principal said only 15 out of his 734 students were absent during a recent day and his goal is to soon have 100 percent attendance. He said the district has been supplying hot spot devices to families who need better internet access, and the middle school has teams of staff who will reach out to any students who fall behind.
"The district appreciates the understanding and patience of students, families and community members while we go through this process together," Pugh said. "We need people right now, we can't do this on our own."
Mattoon High School science teacher Margaret Warrem said teachers have been pitching in to help each other adapt. For example, she said fellow science teacher Brendan Aydt is a "wizard at that stuff" and has helped her put her science demonstration videos online for students to watch.
"It's always good to learn something new," Warrem said. "I'm adjusting. That's what you have to do."
High school Principal Richard Stuart said students there currently have a new schedule of six remote learning classes, with three held per day on a rotating basis. He said the length of each class has been extended from 53 to 78 minutes, which gives teachers more time to present their lessons and field questions.
The remote learning has been supplemented by teachers sending their students materials, such as the building trades teacher sending home modeling kits.
Stuart said students are able to interact with each other further and build relations in their regular Wave Time advisory period, during which they have been helping classmates troubleshoot remote learning issues. He said Mattoon's public library, YMCA and other groups have been offering students work spaces with internet access.
"Again and again, I am proud to be part of this community," Stuart said. "We really work together to take care of our students."
Riddle Elementary School Principal Chad Arnold said his school has been opening the cafeteria two nights a week to students' families who need internet access.
Arnold said nothing can replace direct interaction between teachers and students, but teachers have been adapting to remote learning. He said they have been recording lessons for their students, holding live question-and-answer sessions for them, and staying in regular contact with parents.
"Our families and teachers are more connected than they ever have been before in some cases," Arnold said.
Parent Heather Bagwell said her Riddle students, fourth-grader Jaxson and first-grader Lucy, have appreciated being able to "rewind" their teachers' lessons as many times as needed to help them understand the content.
Bagwell said she is thankful that the teachers have been available by phone and email to answer questions right away, even after the regular school day has ended.
"I appreciate their willingness to stop what they are doing at night to make sure their students are getting what they need," Bagwell said.
High school senior Anna Morton said she would rather be present on campus for class, but remote learning is the best option available at this time. Morton said she has enjoyed having her own laptop and personal workspace, and the teachers have been “super understanding” about giving students time to adjust to this new class format.
Morton said COVID-19 has disrupted what she had hoped would be a normal year, noting that her final volleyball season has been bumped back from fall to spring. Morton said she had looked forward to hanging out with her friends at school, but she has still stayed connected with them through the remote learning.
“It’s is nice to see their faces even if it is just on a computer screen,” Morton said.
